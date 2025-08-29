Maeve McMahon will steal your heart

Fresh off a summer of travels, festivals, and fearless growth, Miami-based singer-songwriter Maeve McMahon (formerly MAEVE) is stepping into a new season with unstoppable momentum. With her full band in tow, Maeve is set to light up stages across South Florida this fall—bringing fans both the heartfelt folk-pop they know and love, and a taste of bold, brand-new originals.

Maeve’s live shows are something you can’t miss. Whether it’s a festival crowd singing along to her original anthems, or an intimate brewery set filled with covers that keep the energy flowing, Maeve thrives on making audiences move.

“I was a performer before I was a songwriter,” Maeve said., “So seeing the music come alive on stage is everything. I can’t sit still when I’m performing—and I don’t want the audience to either.”

This season, fans can expect something only Maeve can deliver. She is debuting unreleased songs that lean into an edgier pop-rock-folk sound with a country twang, showing off new layers of her artistry and vocal range.

Maeve McMahon upcoming show schedule. Photo Courtesy of Maeve McMahon.

These tracks will serve as the foundation of her upcoming album, set to drop next summer. “I want people dancing, feeling free, and seeing a new side of me,” Maeve said.

For those who haven’t seen Maeve live, this is the moment. Her debut EP Traffic Lights—an emotional journey through heartbreak, change, and growth—has already introduced her fearless voice to the world. But on stage, Maeve’s fire burns brighter. Her energy, movementand raw presence transform her songs into something unforgettable.

Between her slew of recent and upcoming gigs and her adventurous songwriting, Maeve is setting out to prove she’s not an artist who can be boxed in. She’s limitless—and she’s inviting her fans to grow, groove and go with her.

Stream Maeve’s EP “Traffic Lights” now on all platforms. Don’t miss her upcoming shows in Miami and watch her new music video. Expect covers, fan favorites and fresh originals that will leave you buzzing for what’s next.

Follow Maeve on Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify for updates, new music and show dates or visit her website.