“Catholics vs Convicts”: A Brief History of Miami/Notre Dame

“Touchdown Jesus” and the U statue, Sebastian against the Leprechaun…

Yet with all these positive icons and nicknames, the rivalry will always be remembered by one phrase: “Catholics vs Convicts.”

Division I football is filled with historic rivalries: Michigan-Ohio State, Army-Navy, and Alabama-Auburn. Among them rests the matchup of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes. .

Both teams have consistently maintained a bitter rivalry through the years, despite South Bend and Coral Gables being separated by nearly 1400 miles. As the two teams are about to face each other for the 28th time, it’s important to take a look back on the birth of the tension between them.

In the early meetings of both schools, there was a clear favorite coming into every game: Notre Dame.

With a 12-1-1 record to begin the series against the ’Canes, ND dominated from the beginnings of this rivalry in 1955 through 1980.

The 1980s, however, brought a vitalization of the Miami Hurricanes football program and in turn, competition. Miami’s aggressive offensive nature paired with a lockdown defense fueled a 58-7 win in 1985, raising hostility on both sides.

Coupling the 1985 win with a shutout victory in 1987 for UM, the stage was set for the infamous 1988 game.

“Catholics vs Convicts,” the phrase that pitted two fanbases against each other for years, started out simply on tailgate shirts.

Former Notre Dame student and basketball player Pat Walsh created the shirts after hearing the slogan from his teammates in anticipation for the ‘88 matchup.

Tensions rose as news of these shirts spread to the UM campus, and the rivalry became much more significant for the Hurricanes. Being labeled “convicts,” held layers of offensive subtext beneath the guise of Miami’s aggressive playstyle.

ND touted their religious affiliation while reducing Miami to the “bad seed” of the FBS. While Pat Walsh faced consequences from administration at Notre Dame, it was more due to the shirts being unlicensed through the school.

UM players expressed their feelings on the matter, as multiple players on that ‘88 team were Catholic.

“Notre Dame hasn’t cornered the market on Catholic football players,” said Miami Quarterback Steve Walsh.

Miami, then defending national champions, were upset 31-30 in South Bend in a nail-biter that ended on a stopped two point conversion by Notre Dame safety Pat Terrell.

The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish would trade off wins in 1989 and 1990 respectively, but then would not meet for exactly 20 years, fizzling out a once brutal rivalry.

The rivalry was rekindled in 2017 where the Hurricanes stormed through the Fighting Irish in a dominant 41-8 blowout at home.

This Sunday, another chapter will be written in this historic rivalry as Notre Dame heads down to Hard Rock Stadium for a primetime matchup.

With both teams coming off of competitive 2024-25 seasons, the atmosphere is layered with excitement and trepidation for both ‘Canes and Irish fans.

QB Carson Beck spoke in anticipation of this matchup, displaying confidence in himself and his team.

“It’s just another football game, right? It’s another opportunity to go compete,” said Beck.