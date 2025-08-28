A rivalry renewed — and sold out: Tickets unavailable 24 hours after release

Over the weekend, hundreds of students waited for the Hurricanes’ season opener versus Notre Dame tickets to drop at noon. Those who didn’t join the waitlist right away were disappointed to see tickets had sold out less than 24 hours later.

This Sunday, the Hurricanes are facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 28th time, a rivalry that was once a yearly spectacle in the 1980s. The last time these two teams faced each other was in 2017, when Miami won 41-8 in dominant fashion. This is the first time student tickets have sold out since last year’s FSU versus UM game in October, due to the teams’ long-standing rivalry.

With a history filled with decades of drama and hatred, it’s no wonder Hard Rock Stadium is expected to be at full capacity Sunday night after selling 42,000 season tickets, the second most they’ve ever sold, according to Miami Hurricanes Athletic Director Dan Radakovich.

Several students were also upset when they realized they could not purchase guest tickets. This could be due to the University preparing for the frenzy of the first game day of the year.

Sophomore Daniella Vega was about to score a ticket for the game but did not. She was also relying on a guest ticket for her long distance boyfriend, who she planned to attend the game with. With the restrictions, the only way she’ll be attending the game is if she finds stadium tickets to purchase for the both of them.

“The problem is now the tickets are so expensive if you’re not getting one from the student section, so I don’t know if I’ll be able to go anymore,” said Vega.

The first game of the season is one of the biggest and most important events of the year, not just for the players and cheerleaders but for the students as well. With the historic “Catholics versus Convicts” match up, UM fans are excited to see how this game will set the tone for the remainder of this year’s season.

“I can’t wait to see the stadium filled with UM spirit at the first home game,” shared one freshman student from New York City.