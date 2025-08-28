‘Expect it to be loud’: Miami football coaches and AD preview opening game versus Notre Dame

As kick-off approaches, Miami Hurricanes Athletic Director Dan Radakovich and UM football coaches gave updates on the state of the football program and college athletics at their weekly Monday press conference.

Coming off the Hurricanes’ best statistical season since 2017, the energy is in the air, and the fans feel it.

“[Miami Athletics] sold 42,000 season tickets, which is the second most we’ve ever sold,” Radakovich said.

Radakovich emphasized how the marketing team worked hard on improving in-game operations and hopes to see a sea of orange at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

UM will start the season with four home games, and even in front of the Miami faithful, it will be a challenge.

“The program has continued to rise over Mario’s last four years here,” Radakovich said; however, “These four home games in a row will be a test,” he later added.

Despite facing a team that went to the National Championship last season, the staff is confident they’ve prepared the players well.

“We’re turned up pretty good here, we’re trying to make every day like game day as close as possible,” coach Cristobal said.

Radakovich also praised the team.

“I feel really good, I do. The coaches have put a lot of work in, you can look at what [Cristobal] did for our football program step by step back up into a nationally relevant team. We’re ranked in the top 10 in the country, that’s pretty good.”

This team is set up to succeed on both sides of the ball. One point of emphasis was getting the defense stronger, under new Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman.

“Excited for our guys to get out there and play fast,” coach Hetherman said. “Got to get a stop and try to make the quarterback uncomfortable.”

Makena Wong, Photo Editor, Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman answers questions during a press conference ahead of the University of Miami vs. Notre Dame football game on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

There is no doubt that last year’s offensive was impressive last season under the helm of Cam Ward. But now its time for Georgia transfer Carson Beck to be a leader. Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson talked about what his offense needs to do in order to be successful.

“We need efficient good offensive football … [the quarterback] has 10 guys around you that are pretty good, depend on those guys,” coach Dawson said. Dawson also hinted that a lot of true freshman will play.

Outside of what to expect on the field this season, Radakovich discussed the timeline for upgrades and expansion to the football facilities. According to him everything is on schedule and should be done sometime in the spring.

Also, NCAA playoff expansion will be discussed in meetings coming soon.

It should be a rowdy crowd at Hard Rock Stadium as Miami is set to take on Notre Dame.

“Should be as maniacal as a Miami game should be,” coach Cristobal said.

“Expect it to be as loud, and as wild as possible.”