Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just put a ring on it – a really big one

“Omg!,” every Swiftie said yesterday at noon. If you are a Swiftie, the announcement was one you have been waiting for and will not forget. Travis Kelce, the Super-Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and Taylor Swift, enough said, got engaged.

Let’s take it back to the start. Travis attended one of Taylor’s concerts on The Eras Tour at The ArrowHead Stadium with a friendship bracelet with his phone number two years ago.

He couldn’t give it to her, so he spoke about it on his podcast, New Heights, that he shares with his brother, Jason Kelce, instead. Through mutual friends, Taylor and Travis got to talking. Sparks flew.

Taylor has been seen at many Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis, and he has done the same by attending her concerts. They traveled to places like Italy and Florida during their time off. Taylor is known for being a private person when it comes to relationships, so the fact she was so open with it made everyone suspect Travis was the one for her.

For months people have been speculating that they were engaged or planning on it, especially because of Taylor’s most recent album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” This album includes songs like “But Daddy I Love Him” and “So High School,” which truly showcase the love she feels for Travis.

After months of speculation, the Kelce brothers podcast was teased for what people could only assume to be Taylor.

Along with the podcast came the announcement of a new album, but the 2 hour long video had one main takeaway: their love for each other. People were obsessed with how they looked at and spoke to each other.

Thanks to Swifties, that podcast was the most live and concurrent podcast video ever viewed according to Guinness World Records.

Less than two weeks later, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement through Instagram with a photoshoot of them surrounded by beautiful flowers. It is speculated that these photos are not from the actual engagement, but yet a play on the Lover Era photoshoot showing her Lover wish has been fulfilled.

She also showed off her beautiful ring that caught the eye of millions. It is thought to be between 8-10 carats, an estimated $550k. Like Taylor said in her Instagram post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”