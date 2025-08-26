Fire and sprinklers on 10th floor of VOX cause students to evacuate

A small kitchen fire broke out in the Phase II VOX Miami Apartment building around 4:30 p.m., forcing all residents to evacuate and leaving some displaced.

An email from VOX Miami, which primarily houses UM students, said, “At this time, we are addressing water damage on the 10th floor caused by the activated sprinkler, as well as some water that trickled down the stairwell. Our team is working to clean up and resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Residents said that when they returned to their apartments on the top floors, their area was flooded and water was leaking from light sources and vents.

“[Water was ] not just in the hallways but all of our bathrooms are soaked too,” said Kelly McDermott, a sophomore who lives on floor 8 of VOX. “The power and water are out and Vox hasn’t given us any information and briefly mentioned that we might need a place to stay tonight but that’s all we’ve heard. No one has come to check on our damage yet or clean up the water leaking.”

This is a developing story.