No. 10 Miami faces No. 6 Notre Dame in Sunday night opener

Miami Hurricanes football is back after an offseason of movement, excitement, and speculation. Their first challenge of the season is No. 6 Notre Dame, last season’s CFP runner-up. Though a tough opponent on paper, Miami has more than a fighting chance to take down the Fighting Irish.

Miami’s marquee offseason acquisition, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, will make his Hurricanes debut after recovering from UCL surgery. Beck was active during fall camp and, by all reports, looked healthy and ready. Beck, when healthy, is a great fit for offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s offense. With a strong arm and solid accuracy, he suits an offense built on timing and precision.

The passing game will feature plenty of new faces. Miami lost its top five targets, including Xavier Restrepo, and is still sorting out who will emerge. Dawson said the depth at receiver is better than in years past.

“What I think you can look forward to is a lot more people playing in games,” Dawson said about the receiver room on Sunday. “We’re deeper there than we’ve been, deep in a way where I feel very comfortable with looking out there and seeing a whole lot of different people out there.”

Miami’s receivers remain largely unproved. LSU transfer CJ Daniels has the most experience, having a 1,000-yard season at Liberty in 2023. However, in his lone season at LSU, Daniels had 480 yards in 11 games. This year, Miami will have to rely on a mix of younger players and transfers, including freshman Malachi Toney and Joshua Moore, sophomores Ray Ray Joseph and Joshisa Trader, and transfers Tony Johnson and Keelan Marrion. Trader is viewed as a breakout candidate, though he still has to prove it.

When looking at the Notre Dame roster, the Fighting Irish excel against the pass with an elite secondary, even with the loss of safety Xavier Watts. Preseason All-American Leonard Moore leads the defensive back group as an elite shutdown cornerback who frequently travels with a team’s top receiver.

Across from Moore is Christian Gray, a big-time playmaker who most notably had the game-winning interception on Drew Allar in the Orange Bowl. In the back end, Adon Shuler, who played alongside Watts, didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage and accounted for 23 run stops.

More than anything, Miami will rely on the ground game this season. The Hurricanes have an impressive offensive line that is slated to be one of the best in the nation. Preseason All-American Francis Mauigoa leads that group, but between Anez Cooper, Markel Bell, and Matthew McCoy, Miami is bringing back a very similar group.

The only change at offensive line is James Brockermeyer, a TCU transfer who will be the starting center. Not only will they give Carson Beck the time he needs, but more importantly, they will open the lanes for Miami’s strong running back room. Mark Fletcher is expected to lead this group and take a big leap.

“He is 226, 228 pounds. Lean. He’s as fast as he’s ever been, stronger than he’s ever been, and healthy. Really excited to see him,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said.

Sophomore runningback Mark Fletcher Jr. celebrates his touchdown in Miami’s win against FSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. – Photo Credit via Emily Rice

Alongside Fletcher is sophomore running back Jordan Lyle, who averaged 7.4 yards on his 54 carries and will bring a complement of speed to the UM backfield. Behind them, North Dakota State transfer Charmar “Marty” Brown and freshman Girard Pringle Jr. are also expected to work in.

The trenches are where Miami could get an edge on this Notre Dame team. The Irish allowed just under 140 yards per game on the ground on 3.8 yards per attempt last season. Entering 2025, Notre Dame lost its top two defensive linemen with Rylie Mills and Howard Cross entering the NFL Draft. They will now have to rely on a mix of guys to make plays. They do have a solid linebacker room led by Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list honoree Drayk Bowen with Jaylen Sneed and Jaiden Ausberry behind him.

If Miami wants to win on Sunday, making the quarterback uncomfortable will be new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s main goal. Last week, Notre Dame announced redshirt freshman CJ Carr as the week 1 quarterback. Between the nerves, an expected sell-out Hard Rock Stadium crowd, and a refreshed defense led by Hetherman, the Hurricanes should be able to make things rough for the first-time starter.

UM’s defense was nothing short of a disappointment a season ago, and this year it has the potential to be a strength. At Minnesota, Hetherman led the Golden Gophers as one of the best defenses in college football in a Big 10 conference filled with offensive talent. The new defensive coordinator faces a tough challenge in attempting to stop a fierce Notre Dame rushing attack.

Led by Heisman Award candidate Jeremiyah Love and backfield mate Jadarian Price, Miami is going to have some problems against the Notre Dame run. The pair both averaged over six yards per carry and combined for 24 touchdowns on the ground. With the Fighting Irish boasting a potentially equally stout offensive line and a similar desire to run the ball, the game will likely be won in the trenches. But, unlike Notre Dame, Miami’s front seven might be more complete.

Reuben Bain is back, healthy, and when asked at the start of fall camp, he is ready to get back to playing at his highest level.

“It feels amazing,” Bain said. “I’m going out, playing a caliber [of] football I like to play, to my standard.”

Now healthy, Bain is going to lead a group with a lot of depth. Akheem Mesidor, going into his sixth year, has been a mainstay for Miami and has taken up a leadership role. Versatile five-star sophomore Justin Scott, 300-pound defensive tackle Ahmad Moten, and Louisiana Tech transfer David Blay can hold down the middle of the line. On the outside is five-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe, who has reportedly turned heads in fall camp and could play into the rotation.

Freshman defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr. strips the ball from Clemson sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe will continue to be a leader for Miami’s defense, but the ’Canes might have landed the gem of the transfer portal in Mohamed Toure from Rutgers. Coming off his second torn ACL in college, Toure has reunited with Hetherman, who coached him at Rutgers. In his two healthy seasons with the Scarlet Knights, he averaged 72 tackles and 9 tackles for loss. Toure’s excited to get back into the system.

“We haven’t missed a beat, so I just love it; I love being back with him.” Toure said. “And his defense, it’s exciting, honestly. It’s exciting. It’s explosive.”



That front seven will have to hold things down for Miami, especially given the rebuilt secondary. While OJ Frederique had an impressive true freshman campaign, Miami’s defensive struggles were so blatant that Cristobal had to rebuild with fresh talent. Transfers Xavier Lucas, Charles Brantley, and Zachariah Poyser are some of the most notable talents to come from the portal.

The 28th iteration of the Miami Hurricanes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish starts at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.