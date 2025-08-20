Say ciao to Cucina Fresca, UM’s newest dining option

With the start of a new semester comes busy schedules, long days and hungry students. Luckily, UM will be opening a brand-new dining option catering to Italian food lovers — Cucina Fresca.

Opening Monday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m., Cucina Fresca is located in the Hurricane Food Court, making it a convenient stop between classes or for a casual dinner with friends.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The restaurant’s hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Friday.

Italian cuisine hasn’t had a place at UM in the past, so students are excited to see what it’s all about.

“I actually didn’t know they were opening a new place in the food court,” said Karina Desai, a sophomore business management major. “I’m excited to try it since we haven’t really had that type of food on campus yet.”

The menu features Roman-style pizza with toppings ranging from classics like pepperoni to more gourmet options such as prosciutto, meatball, pesto and chicken.

In addition to pizza, Cucina Fresca offers four different types of salads and paninis, including favorites like chicken parmesan and caprese.

“I’m gonna have to try each pizza option before the end of the semester. They sound good,” said Lucas Velasquez, a sophomore math major.

Pasta lovers can enjoy comfort dishes like baked ziti and mac and cheese with sides like garlic bread and soup. For those with a sweet tooth, the menu also features gelato in four flavors — vanilla, stracciatella, coconut and pistachio.

“I’m looking forward to the variety of options Cucina Fresca has,” said Ava Ferrara, a media law major. “The menu seems pretty spread out and has a decent amount of savory and sweet options for students.”

Cucina Fresca is already drawing attention as a flavorful new addition to campus dining. Italian cravings are finally getting their moment at UM.