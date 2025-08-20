Venetian Pool makes a splash with centennial renovation

The iconic Venetian Pool, just minutes from UM’s campus, underwent major renovations ahead of its 100th anniversary. It is the only swimming pool listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so preserving its Mediterranean architecture and charm was important.

The city chose ecoFINISH®, a modern, high-performance pool coating company to complete the job.

In its early days of opening in 1924, it was called the Venetian Casino. The Venetian Casino came from George Merrick’s plan to create a city that would embody authentic hometown living. Merrick was a key figure in early 20th-century urban planning of Coral Gables.

He wanted to create a city with Mediterranean elements like grand entrances and plazas, complemented by homes in a matching architectural style. To execute this vision, the limestone on many buildings was taken directly from a quarry pit. Merrick, artist Denman Fink and architect Phineas Paist transformed that quarry into the Venetian Pool.

In the 1920s, the “Venetian Casino” was a destination for people of high social status, including movie stars. The pool was also a site for orchestra concerts and would be emptied so they could perform on the pool floor.

The Venetian Pool on March 19, 2011. Photo Credit // Ebyabe.

The recent renovations include installing a new water recirculation pump system, a first for the pool, which allows the city to maintain water quality without draining the pool daily. The system is a precautionary measure against potential issues like saltwater intrusion or water shortages.

Restoration efforts also involve updating outdated pump equipment and renovating the concession area. Islamorada Pools, a Florida-based contractor with strong local ties and a track record of high-profile pool renovations, applied a new coating to seal the pool floor.

The project has reduced chemicals and water loss by 40%, making it a major sustainability win for the city and pool goers.

The pool continues to draw significant interest with nearly 65,000 visitors annually before its closure. The pool remains unique as it continues to be filled with thousands of gallons of spring water from the Biscayne Aquifer.

The city of Miami plans to stay committed to maintaining the pool’s historical integrity while making it enjoyable for the community.