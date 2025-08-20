Eat at Havana in Tinta y Café

Written by: Tatiana Pina and Chiara Ferreira

Recognized by the Michelin Guide and featured on Good Morning America, Tinta y Café brings Cuban culture to Coral Gables through an elevated experience, inviting you to connect with your community or any curious tourists. What looks like a small house from the outside creates an ambiance inside that feels like a family gathering.

Two siblings opened Tinta y Café in 2005 with a mission to elevate the iconic La Ventanita, a staple in cafecito and grab-and-go culture in South Florida. Perfect for a morning cortadito run, the walk up window honors vetantia tradition, yet still invites you to linger inside and take a dive into their rich menu and memorable space.

Inviting you to their warm and cozy interior, you can also choose to dine in at Tinta y Café. Though it tends to get very busy at noon, the wait to be seated is short. What seems like an homage to abuelitas jardín is an assortment of metal chairs, tables and shade provided by the palms to keep company while you get seated.

When you walk in, you’re greeted by the buzzing chatter of the families, coworkers and friends. When I dined in, I was shown to a long rounded dining table, also known as the communal table. This is another way the café encourages people to disconnect from their phones and connect.

Other options for seating were small tables or the bar where you can see your Cuban sandwiches being made. They also have a lounge area with leather chairs and a small coffee table.

The space is covered with multiple trinkets and books that resemble Miami Art Deco and Cuba’s culture. You are more than welcome to read any of the books or simply start a conversation with the stranger next to you.

Tinta y Café’s menu is recognized by Michelin for its twist on Cuban culinary pressed sandwiches. Featuring some Cuban classics like La Patriá – a hearty stack of ham, pork, mortadella, swiss, pickles and mustard. Each sandwich is served with a side of plantain chips that add a savory crunch. They serve enough to make you full, but you’ll still crave more.

A barista making latte art at Tinta y Cafe on Aug. 18, 2025. Photo Credit // Samantha Rodriguez.

For dessert, I recommend trying their pastelitos and croquetas. A semi-sweet caramelized flaky exterior paired with its savory or sweet fillings are loved by the Cuban and Latin American people. Their croquetas have a breaded and fried , crunchy exterior and a savory creamy interior that practically melts in your mouth.

If you ever find yourself having trouble choosing what to try on the menu, their amazing staff can suggest great options. The staff at Tinta y Café show you how much they value the café and what it stands for.

On some days, you might even find Sachi, one of the founder’s daughters, working at the café. Their iced mocha is named after her, an ode to the drink she loved making and sipping on while growing up at the café.

In regards to pricing, you get what you pay for. All their food is reasonably priced and each dollar is worth it. Their sandwiches and salads typically range from $12 to $16 dollars, while coffees and juices range from $3 to $7 dollars and are 12 to 16 ounces.

You should expect to spend an average $25 dollars if you want to try their coffee, a sandwich and a pastelito.

Overall, my experience at Tinta y Café was memorable and has quickly become one of my favorite third splaces to visit off campus. It’s a great place to bring friends and family visiting Miami, giving them an authentic taste of Cuban and Miami culture. The cafe embraces its roots while keeping their doors open to those who may want to explore.