Alix Earle tangoes onto ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Seems like the internet can’t decide, is it genius or a joke?

Some say “Dancing with the Stars” made a strategic move by adding Alix Earle – a possible major ratings booster. Others are asking, “Who is she?”

It all started with a single announcement post followed by a wave of backlash. Comments like “she’s not a real star,” “I wish they had chosen actual celebrities” and “the show is completely washed up” are only a few.

What do ’Canes have to say?

“I’m not opposed to the idea, I just think it’s different because, usually, it’s celebrities who appear on the show,” Gaby Abudoj, a communication studies major, said. “I’m intrigued to see how this goes. It’s an example of how someone who starts out as just an influencer can become something much bigger.”

Abudoj points out that Alix Earle started posting short videos on TikTok and is now being invited to celebrity-exclusive events and parties. Most people do know who she is, whether they want to admit it or not. This shows tremendous growth and it’s a lesson to all students that little videos can go a long way if done correctly.

Other students agree the move is tactical but question the consequences.

“It’s definitely a strategic move, no questions there. But they’re changing the whole idea of the show and who they invite after. Will it just be influencers in the future?,” Gaby Bueno, a senior at UM, said.

Bueno argued the core idea of “Dancing with the Stars” is to pair professional ballroom dancers with celebrities. While celebrities can also be influencers, not all influencers are celebrities.

If they start accepting influencers such as Alix Earle, what will this mean for the future seasons? It’s opening the door to more influencers, changing the whole point of the show.

But not every student sees this as a negative thing.

Fernanda Terceros, a graduate student at UM, says that she loves Alix Earle but has never watched the show. Now, she has plans to binge the new season. “I think it’s really cool that she’s joining, I will for sure watch that,” Terceros said.

And the numbers don’t lie. People are tuning into the decades old show with its last season averaging one of their biggest audiences, around 6.36 million viewers. Meanwhile, Earle’s TikTok videos to her 7.5 million followers average 1 million likes. These rising stars seemed destined to collide.

Valerie Marriaga, an industrial engineering senior, thinks it will be entertaining to see her progress throughout the show. She believes Earle’s presence will add not only entertainment value but also more behind-the-scenes content with her iconic “Get Ready with Me” Instagram videos and storytimes.

Most students agree that adding Alix Earle is a smart move for “Dancing with the Stars” in terms of boosting viewership, but not everyone likes what it implies for the show’s future. The debate isn’t really about who she is but what she is: an influencer.