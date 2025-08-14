University of Miami myths you should not fall for

As a sophomore who just moved into Lakeside, I passed by the Mahoney-Pearson Residential dorms, reminiscing about my freshman year.

I then started thinking back to my first days here at the U. I was very naive and believed many myths about my new home. I compiled a list of the most annoying assumptions about UM that people ask me about. So frequently, in fact, that I once believed many of these claims.

UM has its own beach

Yes, but it’s way off the main campus. Many assume just because we’re in Miami, that we are right on the beach. UM is located in Coral Gables, about a half hour or more from the beach.

But, you can take a shuttle bus from Miller Circle to University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science campus located in Key Biscayne, where we do, in fact, have a beach. If you were to ask me, the sand on the Lakeside volleyball courts and the Whitten University Pool is just enough for me to get my feet wet and my skin tan. I’d still definitely check out the activities, clubs and amenities that campus has to offer!

Lake Osceola is full of gators

No. Actually, I retract that statement. Not usually.

My entire freshman year I didn’t see one gator, and I was even told on my first campus tour that there are never gators in the lake. But one day, on April Fools Day ironically enough, there was an actual sighting in the lake!

So never say never.

UM is a party school

Everyone has a different answer to this question, but I would say no.

I believe Miami gets the “party school” label because of its location in proximity to the city’s nightlife. But there’s no college town right within an arm’s length of campus with bars and clubs. Campus is a little more removed from the downtown lights of the city of Miami.

While a good amount of students are involved in Greek Life, including myself, it does not dominate the social scene. I think there is so much more to Miami, especially the 300 registered student organizations focusing on academics, leadership, volunteering and sports.

EVERYONE owns a goyard

Okay, not true. I don’t own a goyard, isn’t that enough?

But in all seriousness, people have a large variety of bags, purses and backpacks. I find that longchamps are the right size for laptops, books and personal items while looking like a nice designer bag on the cheaper side!

So you may still be unsure about what you’ve heard about UM, but the first few weeks of freshman year is the perfect introduction to how you’ll be living the next 9 months!