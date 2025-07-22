Don’t know where to spend your time around Campus? We got you covered! 

Tucked away in the residential neighborhood of Coral Cables, UM is a little more removed from the downtown lights of the city of Miami. While campus is still very close, it can be tricky to get off campus, especially for freshmen who don’t have access to their own car.

So, what exactly do people do on campus all day?

Here’s a few places where students pass time with friends and take part in activities while not in class.

Wellness Center

Any time of the day you can find students staying active at the Wellness Center. The Patti & Allen Wellness Center is a recreational facility with something for everyone. Whether you want to lift weights, play basketball, practice your swing on the tennis courts, go for a run or take a spin class, the Wellness Center has it all at no cost to students.

Feeling stressed about your health on campus? The wellness center also offers workshops on general health, body positivity and more.

The pool

The Whitten University Center outdoor pool is also always full of students. The UC pool is an olympic sized swimming pool with lap lanes and low diving boards. It is perfect for laying out in the sun or for a quick dip to cool down in the Miami heat.

Outdoor Adventures

However, if you prefer to be in the open water rather than splashing in the pool, you can utilize the school’s Outdoor Adventures for activities such as hiking, camping, paddleboarding or surfing.

Don’t want to venture off campus just yet? Don’t worry, Outdoor Adventures offers their own exclusive indoor rock climbing wall! This excursion allows students to practice their strength and see if their wits will allow them to reach the top. Students can experience this exhilarating activity their first time during orientation!

Lake Osceola

Need a break from the books, but want to stay on campus?

Lake Osceola, the freshwater lake at the center of campus, is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the campus scenery. The grassy steps leading up the lake also make fantastic back rests if you want to bring your lunch. Students also love to fish in the lake and you may even spot the campus manatees.

Off campus options

Miami’s Metrorail is a great resource located across the street from campus if you’re looking to go off campus to shop, eat, explore and relax. The metrorail makes it convenient for students to go shopping or out to eat without needing a car. Stops along the way include Brickell, Coconut Grove, Vizcaya Gardens and Museums and even Miami International Airport.

A good way to get accustomed to campus is to explore it. Spend some time before your first day of classes walking to each of the buildings and important places on campus. Miami is your home now. Instead of staying cooped up in your dorm, venture off to find your new favorite places!