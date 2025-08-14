Finding faith and community at UM

Ready to join student organizations that help you find community, enhance your faith and help you feel at home? UM has a wide array of religious centers, from Muslim to Jewish groups to Christian ministries that span multiple denominations. No matter your religious faith, a network of trained individuals are available to provide connection and guidance.

Christian Organizations

Christian organizations at UM range from broad, interdenominational ministries to groups tied to specific denominations. Campus Crusade for Christ, Baptist Collegiate Ministry, University Christian Fellowship, and Intervarsity Graduate and Faculty Ministry provide weekly Bible studies, worship nights and service opportunities open to students of all backgrounds.

Some ministries focus on particular communities. Athletes in Action and Fellowship of Christian Athletes combine faith with sports, creating spaces for student-athletes to share in prayer and community. Denomination-specific groups offer worship services, fellowship dinners and small group gatherings tailored to their traditions. These include the Wesley Methodist Center, St. Bede Episcopal Church Center, the Christian Science Organization and Adventist Christian Fellowship.

Together, these ministries offer spiritual support for Christian students, fostering friendships, encouraging faith-based leadership and connecting students with local churches.

UCatholic

UCatholic Campus Ministry provides a spiritual environment for Catholic students with an on-campus ministry. The organization offers confessions on campus, Sunday services, Bible studies and service projects. They also offer social events such as intramural sports teams and game nights.

UCatholic also partners with local parishes, giving students the opportunity to connect with the greater Miami Catholic community.

Jewish Life

Jewish life at UM centers around two main organizations – Hillel and Chabad. Both offer weekly shabbat dinners and services, holiday celebrations and a variety of cultural and educational programming throughout the week.

Hillel is located on-campus and serves as a hub for social events, Israel engagement and leadership opportunities. Chabad offers a more home-style atmosphere in a house off-campus.

Both organizations emphasize building community, supporting students in their personal and spiritual growth and creating a welcoming space for Jewish students of all backgrounds.

Muslim Student Ministry

Muslim Students at the University of Miami host social events, banquets, and biweekly discussions on religious topics and issues. They also host weekly prayer services on-campus in Shalala or in their Musallah.

MSUM also hosts community service opportunities through Project Downtown, an initiative started by MSUM Alumni to feed the homeless population of downtown Miami.

Finding Faith On-Campus

Freshman year can feel overwhelming with new experiences, but joining faith-based student organizations can bring comfort through familiar traditions and prayers.

No matter your faith, having a sense of community through your religious practice can enhance your college journey and provide a foundation as you navigate college life. At UM, faith is lived through communities that make a big campus feel like home.