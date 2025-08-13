Dadeland Mall welcomes new ’Canes with celebratory kickoff event

Shopaholics anonymous unite. Start your semester off right at Dadeland Mall’s UM ‘Canes Kickoff Event on August 16.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m., but get there early to be one of the first 50 students to get a $20 gift card for Princess Polly, Lush, the Miami Heat Store, Lululemon and more.

Start your day by checking in with your UM student ID at Dick’s House of Sport. There you’ll receive your ‘Canes Kickoff passport, and you’ll get the chance to shop their massive array of UM merchandise. It’s never too early to prepare your gameday ‘fits.

As you complete your passport, you’ll explore the full offerings of Dadeland Mall while receiving exclusive student discounts, uniquely tailored gifts and surprise perks.

Go across the world (or, you know, mall) to complete your passport and get a surprise gift with a ticket to the $200 mall raffle. So I get to shop without getting into more debt? Count me in.

Eager to shop until your drop? Get ahead of the crowds and stop by Dadeland Mall during orientation week. From August 11–15, UM students can stop by the Mall Management Office to claim their limited-edition UMiami x Dadeland Mall tote. (Plus it’s filled to the brim with more move-in must-haves.)



RSVP to the UM Canes Kickoff Event here—because broke college students can always use free swag.