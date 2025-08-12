Champion ’Canes: The best Hurricane Championship Teams

Known for its swagger, history and expectation to win, the University of Miami has built its reputation as one of the premier athletic institutions in the country. In 100 years, “The U” has stacked 21 national team championships across its multiple athletic programs.

If you’re a new Hurricane, there’s no better way to understand this culture of dominance than by looking back at some of Miami’s most legendary title-winning teams.

1987 Miami Hurricanes Football

After a crushing loss to Penn State in the prior season’s Fiesta Bowl that saw Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde throw five interceptions, head coach Jimmy Johnson entered his fourth season determined to bring Miami back on top. What followed was a perfect blend of talent, attitude, and the trademark “swagger” that made the Hurricanes the most feared and polarizing team in college football.

Quarterback Steve Walsh had no shortage of weapons, most notably future Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. The offense, loaded with 14 future NFL players, averaged over 35 points per game and racked up multiple statement wins. They put 51 on No. 10 Arkansas — leading 41-0 at one point — and pulled off an unforgettable comeback against No. 4 Florida State, erasing a 16-point deficit before Irvin’s 74-yard touchdown sealed a 26-25 victory in Tallahassee.

The ’Canes capped their 12-0 season with a 20-14 win over No. 1 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, securing Johnson’s first and only national championship at Miami. Their brash style, blowout wins, and unapologetic celebrations became the program’s calling card, so much so that years later, in 1995, Sports Illustrated ran its infamous “Why Miami Should Drop Football” cover story, urging the school’s president to shut the program down entirely.

University of Miami defensive back Bennie Blades and defensive end Daniel Stubbs celebrate the National Championship during a ticker tape parade in downtown Miami January 1988. The Hurricanes defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 20-14 for the national title. Photo credit: Rhona Wise

2001 Miami Hurricanes Baseball

Before the 2001 Miami football season, the baseball team put together a season just as dominant. Under veteran head coach Jim Morris, the Hurricanes overcame a midseason sweep by then-No. 1 Cal State Fullerton and caught fire, ripping off a 28-3 stretch to close the season. Their 53 wins were the most by a Miami team since 1992.

Rolling into Omaha as the No. 2 seed, Miami steamrolled through the competition. They slugged past Tennessee in a 21-13 shootout, outdueled No. 3 Southern California, and took down Tennessee again 12-6 to punch their ticket to the College World Series final. Against No. 4 Stanford, a 51-win team that was one year removed from losing in the final, the ’Canes dominated the Cardinals 12-1 in one of the most lopsided CWS championship games ever.

First baseman Kevin Brown, DH Danny Matienzo and pitcher Tom Farmer earned spots on the CWS All-Tournament Team, while outfielder Charlton Jimerson was named Most Outstanding Player. In four games in Omaha, Jimerson batted .333 with two home runs and stellar defense.

Of Miami’s four national baseball titles, the 2001 team just might be the most dominant.

2001 Miami Hurricanes Football

If you ask a college football fan who the best team of all time is, odds are they’ll bring up the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. First-year head coach Larry Coker inherited a roster overflowing with NFL talent — 38 future draft picks, 17 of them first-rounders — and put the world on notice for the rest of the country to watch.

Quarterback Ken Dorsey directed an offense stacked with weapons like Clinton Portis, Andre Johnson, and Jeremy Shockey. They scored 50 touchdowns and averaged more than 42 points per game, often putting opponents away before halftime.

But the defense was just as terrifying. Led by future Hall of Famer Ed Reed, Miami made opponents earn every inch. The unit was so dominant that, even if the offense had never taken the field, the ’Canes still would have had an 8-4 record.

The 12-0 season ended with a 37-14 demolition over No. 4 Nebraska in the Rose Bowl, a game that was all but over by halftime with Miami leading 34-0. It was the program’s fifth national championship — and one that cemented the 2001 Hurricanes as perhaps the most dominant team college football has ever seen.