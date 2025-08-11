Where to get the best coffee around campus

Like most students here at Miami, I’m an avid coffee drinker. I live for sitting down at a local coffee shop fueling up while I do more work or read a nice book. If you’re new at University of Miami, you’re going to want to know the best coffee shops to sit back, relax and let the caffeine seep into your veins.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Just across the street from campus you’ll find Miami’s Thesis Hotel, which many students have stayed at or have visited.. A few steps from Miami’s team store is one of my favorite places, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar. This sit down espresso bar has a multitude of breakfast items and the best coffee you’ll ever sip on. My personal favorite is their cortados that have a cute foam design on the top of the small drink, similar to a cafe latte. While the closest one to campus is by the Thesis Hotel, you can find another location in Coconut Grove and on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar is located at the Thesis Hotel, 1350 South Dixie Highway Coral Gables, FL 33146.

Pura Vida

One of my favorite things that I did last year was play a morning tennis game at the Mahoney-Pearson tennis courts. After my matches, I usually craved a quick morning bite at Pura Vida. Not far from the freshman dorms and right next to the Hillel Jewish Student Center, Pura Vida offers an eccentric menu of healthy options. You can sit down or take out your order. Their cafe art on their cafe lattes are extraordinary; I’ve gotten designs with hearts, a teddy bear and even a U!

Pura Vida is located at 1100 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146.

Bistro Café

I love doing my shopping on the weekends, and I’ll never pass up a visit to the Shops at Merrick Park. There you’ll find Bistro Cafe, with specialty coffees and all types of brunch options. If you’re into sweet drinks and big portions, they offer a variety of specialty mochas, such as chocolate, s’mores, pistachio, peppermint, lavender and more!

Bistro Cafe is located at 4155 Laguna St, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Vicky’s

If you’re like me and you pull all-nighters for that 8 a.m. exam, there’s no better way to do it than treating yourself to a Cuban cortadito. Located at the campus food court, Vicky’s Bakery is home to many Cuban favorites, from sandwiches, pastries and especially those Cuban coffee favorites. It is an absolute must-try, especially if you’re new to the Cuban culture here in Miami!

Vicky’s is located at the UM food court, 1350 Miller Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146

The coffee culture in Miami is to die for. So, in between moving into your new home, take a break and a sip!