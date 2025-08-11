Canes’ guide to on-campus dining

No doubt one of the hardest parts of not living at home is having to be responsible for your own meals. Since freshmen can’t have cars and the freshmen dorms don’t have kitchens, grocery shopping can be tricky. Eating out adds up almost as quickly as the dining hall can get boring.

If you need a break from the repetitiveness of dining hall food, here are some alternatives to keep you full while staying on campus.

The Halal Shack

The first spot on this list has students and faculty fighting for the title of “most loyal customer.”

The Halal Shack offers a unique twist on the classic build-your-own bowl or wrap, drawing inspiration from its Middle Eastern and Mediterranean heritage. All of their food is Halal — hence the name — meaning it is sourced and prepared following Islamic dietary guidelines.

Adding mint yogurt or Tajin to your meal goes back to the restaurant’s Middle Eastern roots and provides flavors that other spots on campus lack.

Halal Shack is located in the food court and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Half Moon Empanadas

With various locations around the business school, communications school and the Dooly Memorial building, it’s impossible to go an entire day without seeing someone eating an empanada

Empanadas are half-moon-shaped dough with fillings that vary from sweet, like Dulce de Leche, to savory, like their best-selling Spicy Chicken. There truly is something for everyone, so expect to see the line for Half Moon wrapping around buildings during lunchtime.

Alongside empanadas, they also serve coffee, providing a great pick-me-up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday.

Daybreak

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day, so why not make it a staple at every meal?

Daybreak specializes in all-day breakfast foods, from their “handheld” waffles to bowls filled with hash browns and acai bowls for those with a sweet tooth.

If you are a breakfast aficionado, this spot in Lakeside Village opens from 7 am to 6 pm every weekday, meaning even dinner can turn into a breakfast burrito.

The interior of Daybreak features modern decor. Photo credit: UM Dining Marketing

The Corner Deli

The Corner Deli is the only on-campus location that lets you use meal swipes instead of only accepting dining dollars (or your wallet).

Corner Deli offers a kosher menu, which follows the guidelines of sourcing and preparation held by Jewish law and also accommodates students with dietary restrictions.

You can customize your bowl or wrap, but it also has pre-made meals ready to go if you’re too tired to make a decision.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday and closes on weekends. It is located next to the Shalala Student Center.

SoCal Taco Co.

Despite its Miami origins, SoCal’s menu is inspired by South Californian flavors. With their “SoCal Classics,” students can try the “Cali-mex” dishes that make it stand out against other on-campus restaurants.

If you would like to experiment, though, “your creations” lets students create their taco, burrito, or bowl.

SoCal is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, making it a perfect spot for a late dinner.

Honorable Mentions

Coffee and other caffeinated drinks are essential for the survival of college students. So, here are a few liquid-based honorable mentions:

Smoothie King

Cups with the words “Smoothie King” are all over campus and that is because of the large variety of drinks available.

Smoothie King’s menu has more than 100 items, without counting the smoothie bowls, and the option to customize any of them increases the variety. From those looking for a mid-day caffeinated pick-me-up, to those trying to get more protein into their diet with the “Get Fit Blends.”

It is located in Lakeside Village from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Smoothie King, located in Lakeside Village, is open until 9:30 p.m. every day of the week. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan

The Archivist

Founded by two UM alumni, The Archivist (also referred to as “Pete’s”) is a great spot for a study snack. It is right next to the Richter Library and might become your best friend during finals season.

If you want to break away from the regular matcha lattes, their spicy coffee selection can offer a nice change of pace.

The Archivist is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.