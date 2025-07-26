Miami Hurricane legends you need to know before Opening Week

The University of Miami boasts one of the most historic collegiate football programs in the country.

Hoisting five national championships, more than 360 draft picks, and countless unforgettable plays, the U sends a message across the country – dominance and swagger.

With championships come great players, so here is a list of historical Hurricane legends you need to know before the season kicks off on Aug. 30 against Notre Dame.

Michael Irvin, Wide Receiver, 1985–87

Irvin was an elite playmaker and showman on the offensive side of the ball in his three-year collegiate career.

A key factor in Miami’s 20-14 national championship triumph in 1987 against Oklahoma, Irvin caught the game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass from Steve Walsh.

At the time, the hometown kid set the school record in receiving yards (2,423) and touchdown receptions (26). WhileIrvin may have slipped to fourth over the past 40 years on the receiving yard list, his 26 collegiate touchdowns stand alone atop the Miami record books.

Irvin, who went on to have a Hall-of-Fame worthy NFL career, is now a media personality.He still frequently spends time around his alma mater and can be seen throwing up the U whenever he gets the chance. He attended the 2025 Miami Hurricanes Legends Camp this past June and was seen on the sidelines in the 2024 season, serving as a hypeman and a mentor to the players.

A true ’Cane on and off the field.

Graig Cooper (left) and Michael Irvin (right) share a moment on the sideline during the Spring Game on Saturday, April 16. Carissa Harris//The Miami Hurricane

Vinny Testaverde, Quarterback, 1982-86

With a stacked quarterback room in the 80’s it took time for Vinny Testaverde to earn the starter role.

In his first few years, he got to learn from Jim Kelly and Bernie Kosar, winning a national championship as a redshirt in 1983.

The Long Island native was named starting quarterback in 1985 and threw for 3,238 yards and 21 touchdowns that season, leading Miami to a 10-2 record.

But Testaverde will forever be remembered with his campaign for the ages in 1986. He led the team to an undefeated (11-0) season, ranking first in the country as a team, and throwing for 2,557 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The 1986 Heisman winner finished second in all-time passing yards with 6,058 and tied first in touchdown passes (48) with Steve Walsh.

In two years as a starter, Testaverde led the Hurricanes to a 21-1 regular season record. The quarterback also won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, and was voted a consensus first-team All-American.

Ed Reed, Free Safety, 1997–2001

From redshirt to national champion, Ed Reed had an unforgettable career at the U.

Originally a two-star recruit who came in at the bottom of the depth chart each year, Reed earned more playing time and had more success.

That constant growth culminated in his legendary senior season in 2001.

Leading Miami’s undefeated record-breaking national championship squad, the Louisiana native led a defense that racked up a national-leading 45 takeaways in the 2001 season, including a nation’s best 27 interceptions, and 18 fumble recoveries (tied for 2nd nationally). To put it in perspective, the ’Cane defense would’ve won eight games by themselves in 2001 even if the offense scored zero points.

His 2001 success led him to be a unanimous First-Team All-American, Jim Thorpe Award Finalist, Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year (Coaches). And following his achievements in orange & green, Reed launched himself into a Hall-of-Fame NFL career.

An electric safety who always looked for an opportunity to score on a takeaway, Reed is forever revered by the Hurricane faithful.

Former Miami legend Ed Reed attends the Miami-Florida State game on Oct. 6, 2018 Photo credit: Josh Halper

Ray Lewis, Linebacker, 1995–97

The man with arguably the most recognizable pre-game rituals in all of sports hails from the U.

A Florida native, Lewis took his talents down to Coral Gables and was an immediate impact player. It was a scary sight for a quarterback if you had to line up knowing that the hard-hitting Ray Lewis was looking to knock the wind out of you.

The two-time All-American holds the Hurricanes’ single-season record of tackles as a Middle Linebacker with 95. He is also in second place in career tackles and assists with 160. Lewis led the Big East in tackles in 1994 and 1995.

The Florida prodigy had manymemorable moments in the orange and green, not only on the field but off. In a video talking to Miami Hurricanes players in 2011, Lewis recalled a statement he made in 1993, saying how he wanted to be the greatest player to ever come out of the University of Miami.

Lewis was not only a great football player but also a great speaker who continues to motivate the next generation of ’Canes.

Sean Taylor, Defensive Back, 2001-03

Die-hard ’Cane fans often consider Sean Taylor to be the greatest Hurricane to ever wear the helmet, and with good reason.

A year after winning a Florida State 2A championship, he was part of Miami’s previously mentioned 2001 national title winning team.

Becoming just one of four true-freshmen to lace up in 2001, Taylor made a difference on special teams with 26 tackles (20 solo).

With an impressive 2001 season, Taylor became a starter in 2002. He finished the season third on the team in tackles with 85 (53 solos), broke up 15 passes, intercepted four passes, forced one fumble, blocked a kick, and returned a punt for a touchdown. Taylor led all defensive backs in tackles, interceptions, and passes broken up, becoming a first-team All-Big East selection by the league’s head coaches.

Sean Taylor put the country on notice in his junior campaign (2003). He led the nation with 10 interceptions and set a school record for returning three of those interceptions for touchdowns. Taylor had 77 tackles (57 solo), finishing third for a second consecutive season.

The All-American had an illustrious start to his NFL career with the Washington Redskins before tragically passing in 2007.

Today, we continue to honor all he did for the University and the many lives he impacted throughout his lifetime.

The hometown hero will forever be immortalized in the ’Canes community, as you can often see his iconic number 26 jersey on gameday.

Members of the 2001 championship team, all wearing No. 26 jerseys to honor former teammate Sean Taylor, throw up the “U” during a recognition ceremony at halftime of Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

From Michael Irvin to Sean Taylor, these players are a reason why the U became and stays relevant. They’ve helped pave the way for the new generation of ’Canes, who hope to immortalize themselves in UM history.

At Hard Rock Stadium, you can see all the names of these Miami Hurricanes legends throughout the years immortalized in the ring of honor circling the field.

Take the time to talk to alumni and long-time fans about some of the icons that have donned the orange and green over the years, and embrace the legacy that Hurricane football has to offer.