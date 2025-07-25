JetBlue announces departure from Miami International Airport in September

JetBlue Airways, known for offering comfort and affordability, announced that it will no longer service Miami International Airport (MIA) starting on September 3.

The stoppage in service is due to financial trouble, unprofitable margins and low performance on the Boston to Miami route. JetBlue’s financial struggles began in early 2020, but worsened significantly in 2024 after a failed $3.8 billion merger with Spirit Airlines. Federal judges blocked the deal, citing concerns that it would eliminate low-cost options for passengers who depend on Spirit’s lower fares. In Q1 of 2024, JetBlue reported a loss of $716 million, which continued to decline through the end of the year into 2025. The losses, primarily driven by rising fuel costs and a decline in passenger demand, have left them projected to remain unprofitable through 2025.

JetBlue has been in service at MIA since 2021 and at its peak offered 14 daily flights including the New York City area, Boston and Los Angeles. In an effort to attract leisure travelers, the airline expanded service to Miami, positioning themselves as a competitor to Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, the ladder of which having a hub in Miami.

The New York-based carrier will still offer daily service to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Until September 3, JetBlue will offer 1-2 direct flights only to Boston. According to JetBlue, passengers who booked flights to Miami after September 3 will either be able to fly to Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment, according to a spokesperson from the airline.

In addition to ending service at MIA, the airline is also scaling back operations from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty claimed that it is “unlikely” the airline will even reach break-even operating costs in 2025.

“We’re hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won’t fully offset the ground we’ve lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we’d hoped. That means we’re still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running,” Geraghty said in a note to staff, according to CNBC.

With the departure of JetBlue, American Airlines, MIA’s primary carrier, may see a boost in passenger traffic, with Delta Air Lines potentially benefiting as well.

JetBlue’s decision to leave MIA could impact many University of Miami students residing in the Northeast looking for affordable travel, especially around busy periods like holiday breaks.​​ Now, it can be even more expensive for students to fly home given that MIA’s main carriers, American and Delta, have less competition and more demand. Students will have no choice but to pay the pricey fare to get home to their families. While Fort Lauderdale can be a good alternative, it is further from campus and may be less convenient based on the traveler’s location.