Behind the bangles: how two UM students launched a brand with culture and meaning

Amoura Jewelers, a student-run business founded by UM juniors Khushi Vyas and Haley Atallah, launched this summer with an emotional backstory and a clear mission: to create meaningful, culturally inspired pieces that last for generations.

What started as a conversation about a school project during a walk to class quickly transformed into a real business. Both marketing and finance majors at Miami Herbert Business School, the duo had always joked they’d make great business partners. One day, they decided to make it real.

The brand’s debut collection — featuring back chains, statement rings and gold bangles — blends modern design with timeless tradition. Many pieces are crafted or coated with 14k gold or durable stainless steel. The pieces undergo rigorous wear-testing in everyday conditions, ranging from the beach to long campus days.

“We were walking to class and we were like, ‘Why are we doing this? We’re better than this, like, we should make a business,’” Atallah said.

Without telling their friends, they began quietly working on Amoura. They worked on designing the jewelry, sampling it and coordinating details with manufacturers. When friends complimented their jewelry, they didn’t realize they were complimenting some of the first Amoura prototypes.

The name Amoura reflects the brand’s essence of love and energy. Each piece is named after a word in a different language, inspired by the founders’ cultural roots. Their motto is “Emanating energies from around the world.” This came to be as the pair wanted their jewelry to reflect how they see the world — beautiful, meaningful and worth celebrating.

For Vyas, the brand is deeply personal. Her love of jewelry began with her family’s heirlooms, especially those worn by her late grandmother, or “Dadi.” Growing up in an Indian household meant being surrounded by gold. Her Dadi was rarely seen without layers of bangles, necklaces and earrings.

“When my Dadi was sick, she still wore some of her jewelry,” Vyas said. “It was beautiful. I remember thinking: ‘This is what tradition looks like’. That’s what I wanted to bring into our brand.”

The pair chose July 1 as their official launch date, marking the anniversary of Vyas’s grandmother’s passing. It was a tribute to the woman who helped shape Vyas’s vision for the brand.

“Everything I wear tells a story,” Vyas said. “My Dadi was always covered in bangles, earrings and thick necklaces. Jewelry was just part of her identity. And now, it’s a huge part of mine.”

Vyas and Atallah split responsibilities based on their strengths. Vyas manages design, web development and branding, while Atallah handles marketing, packaging and PR.

“We’ve always balanced each other perfectly — what one of us struggles with, the other picks up,” Atallah said.

Balancing a growing brand with full course loads and busy lives hasn’t been easy, especially while sneaking around and keeping it a secret.

Atallah recognizes that there are days when it feels impossible. Launch day was difficult for them as they both had internships, jobs and spotty Wi-Fi. However, they managed to pack every order and get things done.

Their efforts are already gaining popularity. Amoura recently made its debut at Miami’s Magic City Flea Market. The brand is also looking to collaborate with influencers.

Atallah was surprised that some of the most supportive messages came from people she hadn’t spoken to in years. Vyas also credits her sorority, Delta Phi Epsilon, for being an early support system.

Looking ahead, the pair plans to expand collections, boost PR efforts and build deeper connections with customers, all while staying grounded in their original values.

Their advice to other young women thinking of launching something so personal?

“If you have passion, if you have love for what you’re doing, you’re going to do it even though there are so many random issues,” Vyas said. “I almost threw my laptop the day that we launched because I couldn’t get it to work.”

Despite the hardships, including internet issues and rushing to package shipments, the process has tested them. But for Vyas and Atallah, it’s been worth every minute.

“Even if I got absolutely no money from this and no benefit, it genuinely makes me so happy. It’s so fun and rewarding,” Vyas said.

While their brand is just beginning, Amoura already reflects the values they’ve built into each piece: love, resilience and heritage. With every item drop, Instagram post and customer interaction, Amoura is becoming more than just a brand; it’s a reflection of who Vyas and Atallah are and where they come from.

Amoura isn’t about chasing trends or profits. It’s about making meaning last.