Unspoken rules for sharing a room

With move-in quickly approaching, there are a few unspoken rules between roommates that can make or break your first semester. Living in close quarters with a new person requires communication, compromise and respect.

While your RA will be there to assist you with larger conflicts, there are smaller and often unspoken rules all roommates should follow to help keep the peace in your shared space. Fortunately for all freshmen, The Hurricane compiled these rules into a list for your benefit and your roommate’s.

Keep your area clean

Even though your dorm room should be a safe and comfortable space while at school, you should not be leaving your things scattered around. When living just a few feet away from another person, any sort of mess on either side of the room can make it feel cramped in your already small space.

People in Mahoney/Pearson and Eaton residential halls have the luxury of a private bathroom, but with that comes more cleaning responsibility. Things can get gross quickly with four people sharing one bathroom.

Come up with a cleaning schedule early on in order to get ahead of the mess.

Give your roommate a heads up about any guests

Your roommate should never be surprised to find someone else in their room. Whether it’s a mutual friend from down the hall or a friend from home spending the night, your roommate deserves a notice in advance. Not only is this a matter of respect, but it also gives you an opportunity to discuss and establish boundaries with each other.

Don’t touch the other person’s belongings without asking

This one is kind of a given, but still necessary to include.

You may find it useful to come up with a system for shared appliances before arriving on campus. If you’re the type to buy a full load of groceries every week, it’s probably best to have your own mini fridge while still sharing the microwave.

Even if you’re sharing things like appliances and a Brita, be sure to ask before using something that isn’t yours. It’s a small courtesy but it goes a long way.

Use headphones and respect quiet times

Early in the semester, discuss quiet times with your roommate. The residential colleges have set quiet hours, but if you’re the type to stay up extra late or fall asleep early, it is best to determine your own quiet hours.

Regardless of the time, you should always use headphones for phone calls, movies and music unless otherwise agreed upon.

Talk things out

As awkward as it may feel to confront your roommate about a situation, it is always better to talk it out. If you don’t voice your concerns, your roommate could have no idea that something they are doing is bothering you.

Whether you choose to send a text, leave a message on a sticky note or speak to them face to face, any form of communication is better than suffering in silence. If you need extra support, your RA is also there to help facilitate a conversation.

At the end of the day, your roommate doesn’t have to be your best friend, but they should be someone you feel comfortable sharing a living space with. Start the semester off right by setting expectations early and being the kind of person you would want to share a room with.