Hurricane hotspot survival guide

Miami is known for its beaches and sunshine, but also faces hurricane advisories almost every year. After all, we’re called the Miami Hurricanes for a reason.

While Miami has not experienced direct landfall of a hurricane in decades, it does frequently experience the primary effects of other storms that make landfall across Florida

If a hurricane threatens our campus, it is important to be informed and have an action plan with your family. Consider this article your hurricane 101 guide with everything you should know during your time at the University of Miami.

The forecast 411

When it comes to monitoring hurricanes, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is your new best friend. All important information regarding the hurricane’s location, path and intensity is found on their website.

During hurricane season, this information is regularly updated at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern time. As a storm intensifies and nears land, updates are published every three hours or less depending on the intensity of any new developments

The website uses many visuals to help you track the storm and understand how your area may be impacted.

You may have heard of the ‘cone of concern.’ The cone does not track where the effects of the hurricane will be felt, but rather where the eye of the hurricane is projected to make landfall.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall late Wednesday and could strengthen to a category 1 hurricane. Photo credit: The National Hurricane Center

Additionally, the NHC will release two kinds of advisories: a watch or a warning. A hurricane watch means that hurricane-force winds are possible in the designated areas. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected in the specified areas.

The NHC shares additional graphics that track other hurricane related effects such as storm surge, wind speeds and estimated wind arrival times.

The what’s what

Hurricanes are classified by its sustained wind speed into one of five categories. Storms that sustain wind speeds lower than a category one hurricane are considered a tropical storm or depression.

While no hurricane should be taken lightly, certain storms are more concerning than others. Hurricanes that are a category three or higher are considered major hurricanes.

These classifications are used in the NHC’s graphics to express how they predict the storm will develop as it moves. These letters are D for depression, S for tropical storm, H for hurricane and M for major hurricane.

Plan and prepare

The one (and only) good thing about hurricanes is that, most of the time, we have time to prepare. Unlike other natural disasters, hurricanes can usually be tracked for weeks, ensuring ample time to evacuate if needed.

Regardless of what category the storm is, it is important to listen to the government’s advisories. UM tries to make the decision to close and evacuate 72 hours before tropical storm winds are expected to reach campus.

Additionally, the school will provide ongoing communication regarding protective measures students can take in preparation for the storm, as well as bus transportation to both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Access to a carpooling app will also be available, connecting students in need of a ride with those who are evacuating by car.

Before moving to Miami, talk to your parents about evacuation plans in the event of a hurricane. Think of relatives or loved ones that are easier to travel to if going home is not feasible.

Make sure there are back up plans seeing that oftentimes there will be a limited time window to secure travel plans before being advised to leave campus.

In the event of a shelter in place, students should be prepared with at least three days’ worth of food and water although food services will be offered through UM for as long as possible. It is also recommended that students sheltering in place provide themselves with their own light source in the event of a power outage.

Hurricanes are scary, but not knowing what to do or expect is scarier. Beat the stress of the storm by planning ahead and staying informed.