From the Light to the league: Meet UM’s newest MLB draft picks

Sports are at the very core of what makes UM special — and baseball is no exception.

Nationally considered a “blue-blood” program with four College World Series Championships and a litany of MLB stars that played at Mark Light Field, Miami Hurricanes baseball has been a pipeline to the pros.

This summer, that legacy continued.

After falling one game shy of Omaha, three Hurricanes took their next steps towards the big leagues at the MLB Draft in July.

For freshmen seeing ’Canes baseball for the first time, the MLB draft provides a perfect introduction to one of college baseball’s most historic programs.

Griffin Hugus, Round 3, Pick 91, Seattle Mariners

One of Miami’s most consistent arms in 2025, Hugus earned his way to being a top 100 pick.

Hugus played his first two years at the University of Cincinnati before playing his junior season with the Hurricanes, where the Saturday starter turned Friday ace was electric all season long.

Pitching for a career best 4.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 95-to-35 K/BB in 93 innings. Hugus topped out at 96 mph with his fastball, featuring a mid-80s slider.

And while the ERA might not stand out initially, that’s due to Hugus’ team-first nature, consistently pitching deep into games well over 100 pitches.

Hugus’s best start of the season came in the Hattiesburg Regional. Throwing a complete game, only giving up one run, and striking out nine in a 14-1 rout of the Columbia Lions. His efforts throughout the year were nationally recognized, making the 2025 All-Hattiesburg Regional Team and named to the All-ACC Second Team.

The Mariners organization is a perfect fit for Hugus with a mid-level market that will allow him to hopefully develop successfully throughout the minors. The Seattle organization is highly regarded for their pitching development with notable major league pitchers like Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryan Woo.

Miami right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus throws a pitch against Niagara at Mark Light Field on Feb. 15, 2025. Photo Credit: Brian Mulvey

Brian Walters, Round 8, Pick 25, Philadelphia Phillies

The most electric man in Coral Gables, Brian Walters, was never shy of the spotlight. The Sunday starter turned closer midway through the season, becoming a vital piece to the pitching staff.

The flamethrower topped out at 98 with wicked movement on his off-speed pitches. In 2025, the three-year Hurricane had a 2.62 ERA in 14 relief appearances. Overall, Walters hoisted a 5-2 record with 11 saves, a 4.94 ERA in 51 innings, while striking out 58 batters.

Walters becomes the second pitcher in his family to be drafted from UM, joining brother Andrew Walters who was drafted by Cleveland in 2023. Brian hopes to follow the path of his brother by quickly climbing through the minor leagues en route to the pros.

The rowdy Philadelphia fan base is exactly where Brian Walters belongs. Walters feeds off crowd noise and loves firing up the fans after a big strikeout. As one of the nicest guys in the clubhouse, Walters is made for the City of Brotherly Love.

Junior Pitcher Brian Walters closed the game against FAU to seal the win at Mark Light Field on April 15, 2025. – David Lebowitz, Contributing Photographer

Reese Lumpkin, Undrafted Free Agent Signing, Seattle Mariners

Shortly after the draft ended, Reese Lumpkin became the second Hurricane to go to Seattle, as the 6-foot-6 righty signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Mariners,

Lumpkin, used primarily as the midweek starter, appeared in 15 games and started 12. In his lone season as a ’Cane, Lumpkin held a 5.31 ERA and 51 strikeouts across 57.2 innings pitched.

His best start came on April 15 against Florida Atlantic, where he went seven innings, giving up five hits, striking out five, and only allowing two runs.

But his most important start came in the regional final game versus Southern Miss, where Lumpkin provided a steady one-run start for Miami. While he might not have been credited with the win, his stress-free opening innings allowed the Hurricanes to snatch the momentum and reach the super-regionals for the first time since 2016.

Multiple other starters from the 2025 roster expected their names to be called, but had the benefit of eligibility and a return to Coral Gables if they chose to do so.

Rob Evans, Jake Ogden, Derek Williams and Max Galvin who all hoped to get drafted, did not hear their names called.

Recently all four have announced their intentions to come back to the U for one more year in hopes of a championship run.

Additionally, Dorian Gonzalez Jr., Will Smith and several others were not selected or signed during the draft week. Their next steps remain uncertain, but updates on their baseball futures are expected soon.