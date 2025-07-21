Study tips, tricks and resources every ‘Cane should know

Transitioning from high school to college classes can be scary, but UM has plenty of tools to help you make an A+ transition.

From whiteboards to workshops, there is a resource for every study method. These are the need-to-know study tips and tricks to help you pass your classes at the U.

Study spaces

A productive study session cannot happen without the perfect study spot.

From the silence of the stacks to the music at patio jams, there is a study space for everyone. With six libraries across three campuses, common areas and study lounges in the residential colleges and gliders all over campus, the U offers plenty of study space options.

Prefer studying in groups? Try the first floor of Richter Library, a study lounge in the freshman dorm hallways, or the lobby of your residential college. These areas allow multiple people to work together without having to worry about volume.

If you prefer privacy while you work, reserve a study room in one of the libraries. You can book a room for a group of people or you can choose an individual study room or pod to work alone.

Want to keep the silence but not feel entirely alone while you study? Check out the second floor of Richter Library, the “Stack Tower” on floors four to nine of the library and other designated quiet areas across UM’s other libraries.

For fuel as you study, you can grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee from one of the many on-campus dining options.

The gliders outside of Lakeside Village are another great study spots for UM students. Photo credit: Dan Snitzer

Lastly, if you need a breath of fresh air or change of scenery while you study, you can sit in a rolling glider, check out the School of Communication’s courtyard or grab a seat at Lakeside Patio during patio jams.

Tutoring and resources

Sometimes, the best study spots just are not enough. Remember, it is okay to need some extra guidance. Thankfully, UM provides several resources designed to help you succeed in your studies.

Located on the first floor of the Richter Library, the learning commons is home to some of the most widely used academic support services on campus.

The Math Lab offers free, drop in tutoring for a variety of math and statistics courses, whether it’s working through homework assignments or prepping for the final exam. Tucked right around the corner, the Writing Center provides one-on-one student feedback on your writing, at any stage of the writing process.

You can find both of these resources on the Navigate platform to schedule an appointment.

The U also offers free one-on-one tutoring for more than 70 subjects at the Camner Center for Academic Resources.

Camner tutors are active students with a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 or higher and received an “A” in the course(s) that they tutor.

To book a tutoring session, open the Navigate platform, click “make an appointment” on the upper right hand side, and select “Camner Tutoring” under the appointment type.

Tips from the teacher

Ultimately, the best resource for any class are the professors themselves.

No one knows the course better than the person who teaches it, so take advantage of their availability and willingness to help you learn. When you first receive your syllabus, take note of when your professor holds office hours and go to them.

Office hours are your opportunity to receive face-to-face feedback on your performance in the class. It is also your opportunity to seek advice if you are struggling in one area or another.

Professor Deroo teaches the students in his TAP class on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the University of Miami Photo credit: Cecelia Runner

Not only are office hours great academic resources, they help you establish relationships with professors that you can utilize throughout your time at UM.

This may seem obvious, but if a professor hosts a review session before an exam, do not miss it. Most likely, these review sessions reflect the style of questions and content that the teacher plans to include on the exam.

Make sure to ask as many questions as possible to ensure that you have a clear understanding of the material and expectations for each course. After all, professors are there to teach you and help you succeed.

When coursework becomes overwhelming and exams are right around the corner, just remember the U wants you to thrive and with these study tips you can make it happen.