Measles cases confirmed in Florida

In 2000, measles was declared eradicated from the United States largely due to the vaccine. However, the CDC established that as of Friday, July 18 the state of Florida has between one and nine confirmed cases of the measles. Across the U.S., there have been 1,309 confirmed cases of measles since the start of 2025.

Measles is a virus that can cause rash, fever and other flu-like symptoms and even more severe symptoms including pneumonia and bronchitis. This virus is highly contagious and estimates suggest that if one person has measles in a room of unvaccinated people, nine out of 10 people in the room will contract the virus.

Most housing on UM’s campus is shared and the majority of classes are held in person. Since measles is highly contagious and college students are in close proximity to others, there is some concern about what this outbreak means for college students.

A person is contagious for about four days before the rash appears and the virus is contagious in the air or on surfaces for about two hours.

“While attending a large school like UM, we are constantly in close contact with others. Even one measles case could turn into a bigger issue, and no one wants to deal with an outbreak during the school year,” said rising junior Amara Brueck.

As of the 2023-2024 year, 88.1% of Florida residents are vaccinated against measles, less than the 94.3% vaccination rate in Texas, the state with the most confirmed cases of measles (more than 700 confirmed cases). To achieve herd immunity, 95% or more of the population must be vaccinated.

“Any student who is not sure about their vaccination status can stop by Student Health Service. Required vaccines are listed here. Contact Student Health at 305-284-9100 or via e-mail at studenthealth@miami.edu,” said Dr. Emilio Volz, director of Student Health Service, in a statement to The Hurricane.

UM requires that all new students upload proof of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine before arriving on campus. This vaccination plays a significant role in protecting the UM community from contracting measles.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease. However, it’s also highly preventable,” said Dr. Volz. “If you’ve received both doses of the MMR vaccine, you’re about 97 percent protected. In the rare case that a vaccinated person does get measles, the illness tends to be much milder. The best way to protect yourself — and others — is to make sure you’re fully vaccinated with both MMR doses.”

Brueck shared similar sentiments about vaccination as a form of protection.

“Something like measles can spread fast, and with it now in Florida this is a good reminder to stay on top of your vaccines,” said Brueck.