Basketball in Bahrain: a UM student perspective of the FIBA Hall of Fame ceremony

As a student at the University of Miami, the sports industry world is truly in the palm of one’s hands. From UM’s prestigious collegiate athletics program to the headquarters of FIFA and multiple professional sports organizations, Miami is a global hub for sporting activity.

And while the city has more than enough to offer, some opportunities arise across the globe that simply cannot be turned down. My professor, Paul Resnick, stressed persistence in this industry, encouraging each of his students to “throw as many darts as you can” to unlock the marvels of the industry. Those words resonated with me, and are what prompted me to throw the dart that happened to land in Bahrain, leading to this unforgettable experience this summer.

During the middle of May, members of the international basketball community came together to celebrate eight accomplished individuals. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) held its 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the state-of-the-art Bahrain National Theatre in Manama, Bahrain.

Held alongside FIBA’s Mid-Term Congress, the event honoured eight storied individuals who impacted the sport at an international level both on and off the court.

The Class of 2025 epitomizes FIBA’s mission: “developing, growing, and promoting basketball to unite the global basketball community.”

Hall of fame inductees line up in front of the crowd in Bahrain following the ceremony, photo by Daniel Fridman

This year’s inductees represent the sport from seven countries across four different continents — Andrew Bogut (Australia), Coach Mike Krzyzewski (USA), Leonor Borrell (Cuba), Alphonse Bilé (Côte d’Ivoire), Ticha Penicheiro (Portugal), Ratko Radovanović (Serbia), Dawn Staley (USA), and Pau Gasol (Spain).

Following opening remarks from previously-inducted Hall of Famers Peja Stojaković and Michelle Timms, each inductee accepted the honour, one by one, alongside FIBA President, Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani.

Among the eight inductees, three stand above and beyond with their significant contributions to the American basketball community.

Pau Gasol

A household name across his two decades in the United States, Gasol spent 18 seasons in the NBA (2001-2019) where he won two NBA championships, was awarded all-star honours in six of those seasons, and all-NBA honours four times in his career.

Gasol’s two Larry O’Brien trophies came in back-to-back years as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, part of his seven year stint on the West coast.

And even in a moment where all the praise should be on him, the ever-selfless Gasol seized the opportunity to pay respect to another basketball great.

In an emotional speech upon accepting his hall-of-fame honours, Gasol paid tribute to his late friend, and basketball icon, Kobe Bryant. An opponent at the international level but a teammate at the professional level, Bryant played alongside Gasol in all of his seasons in Los Angeles.

As it’s well-known, Bryant’s life was tragically taken in a helicopter crash in January of 2020, just four years following his retirement.

Gasol reflected upon a quote from Bryant during his speech.

“You have to work hard in the dark to shine in the light.”

He attributes much of his work ethic and habits from Kobe; putting in the work when nobody looks will emphasize results in the biggest moments. Bryant’s impact on the game was immeasurable, and Gasol continues to pass his legacy onto basketball’s future generations — a true partnership that stands the test of time.

18-year NBA veteran and fan-favorite Pau Gasol accepts his induction into the FIBA Hall of Fame, photo by Daniel Fridman

Dawn Staley

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Staley, her world was “only about five blocks wide.”

She had never left the United States until her first trip with the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team in 1989 to Bilbao, Spain. And at 19 years old, this first glimpse of international competition, representing her homeland across her chest, changed Staley’s perspective on herself, the world, and the game of basketball.

Fast forward to the present, Staley is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIBA World Cup champion. She helped pave the way for women’s basketball to progress to its current thriving levels.

Even after her playing career ended, Staley still impacted the game in a way she’s arguably more known for — currently the head coach of the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team and also served at the helm of Team USA’s women’s team. Under her leadership, she has led the stars and stripes to its seventh straight Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, an unquestioned global powerhouse.

While reflecting upon her impact on women’s basketball, Staley emphasized that “the proof is in the numbers. When you pour [everything] into it, it expands and grows.”

Staley hopes the game grows for girls long after she retires from coaching.

Legendary women’s college coach Dawn Staley accepts her induction into the FIBA Hall of Fame, photo by Daniel Fridman

Mike Krzyzewski

The second American inductee in Bahrain was legendary head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski.

With three USA Olympic golds and two FIBA World Cup titles, and 1,202 NCAA wins over 47 coaching seasons, Krzyzewski may be the most decorated head coach in basketball history across both levels of the game.

After joining USA Basketball as an assistant coach in 1979, Coach K quickly worked his way up the ranks to work his first FIBA tournament as a head coach for the 1983 U.S. Olympic Festival South team. He coached his first FIBA World Cup team in 1990 and was an assistant coach for the great Chuck Daly on the iconic USA Dream Team in 1992.

He went on to lead Team USA to three more World Cup medals, including golds in 2010 and 2014, as well as being the only coach ever to lead a team to three straight Olympic golds in each of the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Games.

At the collegiate level, Krzyzewski began his coaching career at the University of Indiana in 1974 as an assistant, before accepting the head coaching position at Army from 1975 to 1980. He then took the reins at Duke University, where he cemented his legacy as one of basketball’s greatest coaches of all time, winning 15 Atlantic Coast Conference titles and five NCAA tournaments, all alongside three Naismith College Coach of the Year awards from 1980 to 2022.

While Krzyzewski couldn’t travel to the ceremony, he did speak virtually.

Always maintaining his humble character, Coach K first took the time to honour each inductee independently. He summarized his coaching journey from start to finish, reminiscing upon the joy of winning for your country at the highest level.

“There’s no greater feeling for a coach than to be there when your team has won, see them have gold medals around their necks and your national anthem is being played as your flag is being raised,” said Krzyzewski. “No greater moment.”

And while Krzyzewski’s presence on the court is missed dearly at all levels of the game, his impact on coaching and American Basketball pride is forever enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Coach Krzyzewski speaks virtually as he accepts his induction into the FIBA hall of fame, photo by Daniel Fridman

As a whole, the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony honoured eight of the most influential figures in basketball’s rich history. From coast to coast and continent to continent, these eight individuals continue to grow the game of basketball and impact generations. With the FIBA Hall of Fame now eclipsing 200 members, the standards to reach greatness are set. The ceremony not only praised the greats but set the tone for a future shaped by legacy, strength, and evolution.

Entering my freshman year at UM, I had no idea what the sports world had in store for an 18-year old Canadian. Fast forward nine months, after an academic year filled with memories, broadcasts, and incredible opportunities, it was that one sentence by Professor Resnick that propelled this journey. Attending and covering the ceremony as well as speaking with some of the most influential members that the sport of basketball has to offer was an invaluable experience for which I am extremely grateful. The trip to Bahrain was rather impromptu, but surprises and quests such as this are what make working in the sports industry so thrilling and exciting, and for that I am forever thankful.