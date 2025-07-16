Where to watch the ’Canes play in 2025-2026

With under a month left before the 2025 fall semester starts, the University of Miami and its sports teams are soon to kick off their respective seasons.

There’s a variety of stadiums and arenas on and off campus to watch the Miami Hurricanes play, and often dominate the competition.

From NFL stadiums to public used facilities, here’s a breakdown on where students can watch their favorite sports this year.

Baseball – Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field

Home to Miami’s four-time national champion baseball team (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001), Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field is located right on the Coral Gables campus.

Known for its electric atmosphere and iconic milkshakes, the stadium underwent $3.9 million in renovations thanks to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Whether you’re returning to campus or just starting college, Friday nights at the ballpark in the spring are a must.

The National Anthem is sung moments before the Miami Hurricanes open a three-game series against Georgia Tech on April 21 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Annika Alves

Football – Hard Rock Stadium

Located in Miami Gardens as the home of the Miami Dolphins,Hard Rock Stadium is the home of Hurricanes football on Saturdays.

Last season, the ’Canes had one of their best years in recent memory by No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward and with Georgia transfer Carson Beck now under center, expectations remain high.

The stadium has hosted six Super Bowls, two World Series, four BCS national championships, the Orange Bowl and the2021 and 2026 College Football Playoff National Championships in 2021 and 2026

And while it’s not directly on UM’s campus, the University offers free shuttles to and from the stadium. So, you can spend your Saturdays tailgating and cheering as Miami aims for its first-ever ACC title.

Basketball – Watsco Center

The Watsco Center, a 200,000-square-foot arena with 7,972 seats, is home to the Hurricanes’ men’s and women’s basketball teams. Since its opening in 2003, the arena has hosted several memorable moments, including the men’s ACC regular season title, a 20-0 home record for the women’s team in the 2010-11 season and selling out every seat in 2015-16.

With new men’s head coach Jai Lucas and a second year for women’s head coach Tricia Cullop, there’s tons of optimism surrounding the ’Canes at Watsco.

Watsco Center at the Coral Gables campus.

Track & Field – Cobb Stadium

Cobb Stadium, located at the main campus, is home to the Hurricanes’ men’s and women’s track and field programs. Seating 500 people, students can enjoy the talented athletes coached by longtime and legendary head coach Amy Deem.

Cobb Stadium is home to athletes such as javelin national champion Devoux Deysel and school record-holder Maddie Scheier in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. You can expect more to add their names to the long list of dominant student-athletes at Cobb Stadium

Golf – The Biltmore

The Biltmore Golf Course is one of the most iconic landmarks around the University of Miami and Coral Gables overall. At almost 100 years old, the 18-hole, par-71 course is home to the Hurricanes’ women’s golf team and is adjacent to the Biltmore Hotel.

The course is a mainstay in Miami and is known for its beauty and excellence. The golf course is 6,800 yards and features amenities such as a full practice facility, private instruction, and a pro shop.

Miami’s Hurricane Invitational was held at the Biltmore Hotel on Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1. 12 teams attended and the tournament with Miami finishing in second place. Photo credit: Sam Peene

Volleyball – Knight Sports Complex

The Knight Sports Complex is where students can watch the Miami women’s volleyball team.

In 1994, it was home for most of the women’s basketball team, where they won 24 consecutive games. Now, it has been used since 2001 as the home facility for the volleyball program.

A fan-favorite on campus with a lively student section, catch women’s volleyball all fall as they look to reach their fifth postseason appearance in a row.

Tennis – Neil Schiff Tennis Center

Home to the men’s and women’s tennis teams, the Neil Schiff Center features world-class tennis courts with a stadium feel. Students can witness the masterclass performances on the varsity courts with premium seating for 1,000 spectators. It also includes 144 courtside chair backs for prime viewing.

The women’s team is a consistently nationally acclaimed program, and the men’s team didn’t take a single loss at home all season last year. Watch your ’Canes dominate on Campus at the ’Schiff this year.

Credit: Claudia Campi – Staff Photographer // The University of Miami Men’s Tennis Team huddle up with Assistant Coach Filip Vittek during a match against Colgate at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on March. 18, 2025.

Soccer – Cobb Stadium

Cobb Stadium, which hosts all the track and field events at UM, is also the home to the Hurricanes’ women soccer team.

Coached by second-year coach Ken Masuhr, the soccer program looks to build off its momentum as the team had their most wins since the 2018-2019 season.

Hurricane fans can catch UM soccer on August 21 against Florida Atlantic for the season opener along with a ten game slate at home this fall.

Swim & Dive – Whitten Center Pool

Last but most certainly not least, UM students can watch Miami’s nationally acclaimed swim and dive program right on campus at the Whitten Center Pool.

A program which consistently wins and boasts All-Americans and future Olympians, the swim and dive team always delivers when needed most.

With 39 Olympians donning the orange and green over the past century, you could be watching a future Olympian right before your eyes as you head to and from classes.