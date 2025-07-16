Things to do before arriving to campus

Going away for college is a huge transition that begins long before move-in day. From making your first friendships to learning how to budget, setting yourself up for success should start before you pack your bags.

Below are some helpful ways to hit the ground running at UM.

Start reaching out to people

Unless you come from a high school in town, you’re likely one of few people you know who are coming to UM. Sending that first message to someone you see on one of the many “UM Class of 2029” Instagram pages could be the first step to finding a lifelong friendship.

Get out of your comfort zone, keep messaging people and stay in contact over the summer. Even though you may already know your roommate, there are likely hundreds of other people in the exact same position who may also be looking for a friend.

Insta-stalk any clubs you might be interested in joining

Whether you’re an avid thrifter, scuba diver or on-stage performer, there is a place for you on campus. Most campus organizations have club instagram pages where you can stay engaged with recruitment and events before you make it to campus. You will get the chance to meet club members at Canefest during ’Cane Kickoff week.

You can view a full list of campus orgs here.

Save up some money

What most people fail to tell you about freshman year is how quickly you blow through your savings. Things add up extremely quickly – from going out on the weekend, getting a smoothie at market Wednesdays and buying merch from the bookstore, it’s easy to spend hundreds of dollars every week if you’re not careful.

My biggest piece of advice for saving money is to try not to buy food frequently. Most freshmen are on an unlimited meal plan, so you can easily save money by utilizing your meal swipes. You can even buy a reusable OZZI container from the dining hall to take food back to your room.

However, to play it safe, you should realistically start saving up your money as soon as possible. Like right now.

Learn UM’s history and traditions

After celebrating our centennial this past school year, you will learn there is a deeply rich history behind the campus you will soon get to call home. With that comes a century of traditions which you should learn.

UM was built on Seminole, Miccosukee and Tequesta lands, and to this day holds strong ties to the tribes in the area.

Some of our most iconic traditions include the fight song, our newly inducted hall of fame mascot Sebastian the ibis and throwing up the U.

Freshman year goes by so fast, and before you know it, you’ll be taking your first round of finals. To make the most of your first semester, be sure to prepare yourself before you get to campus by following these tips.