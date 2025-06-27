The right move: Donald Trump deserves respect and support for decisive leadership on Middle East

On Saturday, June 21, President Donald Trump announced that the US military coordinated successful airstrikes utilizing B-2 stealth bombers on three of the Iranian regime’s nuclear facilities.

But despite the partisan divides, the nation is grappling with one question – what next? Trump announced a ceasefire just a few days after the strikes, which showed the power of strategic American Diplomacy. However, with both countries seemingly breaking the ceasefire, these next moments should not be about fear, but a call for prudent action.

Various lawmakers have reacted to the strikes, including Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who commended the president’s decision. However, members of both parties have criticized the move, particularly Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green who said it was not America’s fight and 2028 presidential hopeful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who even called for the impeachment of Trump over the strikes.

Moving forward, Trump needs to continue applying precise, intelligence-led action against defined targets, such as the remaining nuclear facilities which have already been pointed out, and the eventual ceasefire rather than open ended conflicts.

The president cannot declare war, thanks to Article 1 Section 8 of the U.S. constitution. But he can authorize a military strike on a target as commander in chief. This is the exact power a president should have, despite claims that Trump’s actions violate the constitution. Trump has done nothing illegal nor unconstitutional, and in fact, he has done everything within his power that is granted to him by the constitution.

For Florida, the repercussions of the conflict are tangible. A B-2 stealth bomber was spotted performing a flyby over the Miami skyline during the Air and Sea show on Memorial Day weekend – reminding citizens and the rest of the world of the formidable might of the American military. While claims that Iran wants to invade the Sunshine State have been debunked, the impact from the conflict is still very real, with UM feeling it in our own backyard.

22 University of Miami students on an internship program in Israel also found themselves caught in the escalating crossfire. With missile sirens in the background, the students were forced to flee their complex in Tel Aviv to the Neveg Desert, where they took a ship to a Cyprus port and were then able to fly home.

Gov. Ron DeSantis displayed remarkable state leadership when his office arranged for rescue flights to evacuate approximately 1,500 Jewish Americans from Israel back to Florida, including the 22 UM students. The flights were also chartered through Cyprus. This vital operation was executed through the Florida Division of Emergency Management, bringing relief to countless families. The governor also personally greeted evacuees at Tampa International Airport, displaying compassionate and hands on leadership.

Johan Perez, a resident of Miami Dade County, noted how DeSantis displayed the kind of leadership that this moment calls for.

“The governor showed the kind of compassion that we want from our leaders,” Perez said, “especially in a time where our politicians try to divide us.”

However, as Israel and Iran continue to fight, the U.S. must also continue to bring peace efforts to the table in order to ensure peace and deter conflict in the middle east. In his part, the president has played it well. Trump took out a major part of Iran’s nuclear armament, which cripples a danger that could put not just Israel or America, but the whole world at risk, and made the effort to bring peace to the region.

As the nation moves forward, the strategy must be clear: peace through strength and diplomacy. While it may be easy for elected officials in positions of privilege to criticize the hard choice President Trump and his administration made, it is also important to remember that the president would not do this unless it ensures the safety of not only American citizens, but also for citizens around the world.