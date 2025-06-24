Let Kai Trump be a student, not a spectacle

As UM students headed home for the summer, Kai Trump, one of our future athletes, made headlines for a scary reason. On June 3, a 23-year-old man hopped the gates of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for a second time, wanting to speak to the president and marry his eldest granddaughter and UM golf commit.

The UM community must do its part to let Kai Trump be a student, allowing her to attend class and experience a normal college life. The disturbing incident reflects an unfortunate trend in which the families of presidents become targets of public scrutiny, stalking or worse.

While some of these relatives, like Donald Trump Jr. who even teased a presidential run, ask for the attention– most do not.

Malia Obama, Barack Obama’s eldest child, faced with a similar situation when she worked as an intern in the Tribeca office in New York. Chelsea Clinton, the only child of Bill Clinton, was called a “dog” at 13 by the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh. The Bush twins, Jenna and Barbara, also faced intense scrutiny during their father George W. Bush’s two terms. The girls were both in college at the time and their activities were heavily documented.

Kai initially first gained public attention last year when she spoke highly of her grandfather during the Republican National Convention. Despite her debut being political, her content was mostly related to her lifestyle, including golf training, DC trips and other vacations, shying away from the family’s political spotlight.

It’s important to remember that we are all human. People like Kai, and other political relatives deserve the same respect, privacy and security as everyone else.

This latest stalking incident is a stark reminder that the university must also be as cooperative as possible with Trump’s security team in order to ensure her safety on campus.

Students should welcome her to the ‘Canes community with open arms, but should also respect her privacy. Doing things like letting her sit with you at lunch or walking with her to class can make her feel right at home

The University of Miami is no stranger to high-profile students, and the school prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive campus. Let’s rise to that standard by giving Kai Trump the chance to be a member of the Hurricane family, free from the burdens of unwanted attention. We should respect her privacy both on and off campus, as well as supporting the university’s efforts to ensure her safety in light of the alarming breach at Mar-a-Lago.

If we truly believe in community and respect, let’s show it. Let’s leave Kai Trump alone.