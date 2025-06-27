I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t “thinking like an engineer,” even before I had the words to explain it.

I was known for asking a lot of questions – how things worked, why they were built that way and how solutions were interconnected. I was the kind of kid who could spend hours watching videos about how everyday products were made and manufactured. That curiosity only grew with time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I came across a story about engineering students designing low-cost ventilators for international communities facing equipment shortages and unreliable electricity. It hit close to home. As someone originally from Caracas, Venezuela, I’ve seen firsthand how power outages and a lack of critical medical equipment can devastate communities.

That was the moment I realized that engineers were developing the technologies that support billions of lives worldwide. I wanted to be part of that by learning those skills, contributing to that mission and bringing my perspective forward to create meaningful innovation.

In high school, while working part-time at Starbucks, I was drawn to understanding how systems worked behind the scenes. That led me to develop workflows that optimized shift hand-offs and team communication. I didn’t know it yet, but I was already thinking like an engineer.

That curiosity only deepened when I began college. As a student who received a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering and who is pursuing an M.S. in Industrial Engineering at the University of Miami, I started seeing how classroom lessons connected to real-world systems. That same mindset carried into my internships at Medtronic and Stryker, where I worked on cross-functional teams focused on medical device development, optimization and process improvement.

Through research projects, leadership roles and networking events, I’ve continued to ask questions, challenge assumptions and find ways to make systems work better.

I’m not alone.

A new report released by the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and the Latino Donor Collaborative shows that stories like mine are part of a growing wave. Latino undergraduate engineering enrollment grew by 39% from 2012 to 2022, and engineering degrees awarded to Latinos rose by 57%. Master’s degrees in engineering awarded to Latinos increased by 37% and doctoral engineering enrollment grew by 50%.

As a first-generation college student, I know how overwhelming and confusing navigating college can be without guidance. Getting started early is the key to a student’s success.

To get kids interested in STEM and plant the seeds for higher education, SHPE offers Virtual STEM Labs, which provides K-12 students access to a variety of STEM opportunities and experiences that spark excitement. SHPE’s Equipando Padres program helps families like mine understand how to support their students and access resources they need to succeed in STEM.

Alongside these initiatives, SHPE offers MentorSHPE, that supports personal and professional growth through one-on-one mentorships. InternSHPE, which collaborates with corporate partners to design programming lays a solid foundation for success from the first day of the internship.

These projects have led to SHPE members having a graduation rate of 88%, far above the national average of 50%. As one of those students, I’ve seen how support systems like these make the difference. My journey began with curiosity, but it’s driven by the belief that thoughtful, community-centered engineering can change lives.

Across the country, Hispanic students are ready to lead the next wave of innovation, bringing fresh ideas, cultural perspectives and a commitment to building a better future.

We’re not just entering the workforce. We’re connecting with each other to shape the future.

Andrea Godoy is a fifth-year BS/MS student at the University of Miami, pursuing a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering and M.S. in Industrial Engineering. Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, and moving to Miami, FL, at a young age, she is a first-generation college student passionate about engineering solutions that improve lives, especially in underserved communities. Since her freshman year, Andrea has worked as a student assistant in the Office of the Dean at the College of Engineering and has held leadership roles in several student organizations. She has interned at Medtronic and Stryker, contributing to medical device development and process improvement. Andrea also serves as a regional leader for the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), where she supports chapters across the Southeast and champions access, mentorship, and professional growth for Hispanic students in STEM.