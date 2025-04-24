The mental minefield of studying political science in the U.S.

For political science students in the United States, 2025 feels like an endurance test. The country remains deeply divided under the presidency of Donald Trump, whose return to the White House has only intensified political tensions. Issues like female reproductive rights, immigration and education have become battlegrounds, making the study of American politics not just an academic pursuit but an emotionally exhausting experience.

One of the biggest stressors is political event’s pace and intensity. The news cycle has evolved from a 24-hour loop to a never-ending deluge of updates.

In the past few months, Trump has signed executive orders limiting asylum claims and restricting federal funding to schools implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Meanwhile, state-level abortion bans continue to face legal challenges, with cases like the recent Florida Supreme Court ruling upholding a six-week ban drawing national attention.

Political science students are expected to stay informed, but that task has become overwhelming. Every day brings new executive orders, legal battles over abortion rights, and heated debates over border policies. Trying to keep up can feel like drowning in a sea of breaking news, with no clear way to distinguish the significant from the sensationalized.

Another challenge is seeing American democracy grow weaker and the country feel more unstable. For students who care deeply about how the government works, it’s upsetting to watch trusted systems fall apart right in front of them.

Trump’s presidency continues to divide voters, with increasing skepticism toward institutions like the Supreme Court and Congress. The overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 set the stage for ongoing legal battles over female reproductive rights, while immigration policies remain a flashpoint, with border enforcement and asylum restrictions fueling national debate. Meanwhile, education policies are under attack, with book bans, curriculum restrictions, and the politicization of school boards creating further division.

Social media, a double-edged sword, adds to the mental strain. On one hand, it provides access to diverse perspectives and real-time discussions; on the other, it fosters outrage, disinformation, and the kind of performative political engagement that makes meaningful discourse feel impossible. For political science students, navigating this space is exhausting. It’s not just about understanding theories of polarization; it’s about experiencing them firsthand, as debates devolve into toxicity and ideological rigidity.

The classroom, traditionally a space for critical discussion, has also become a battleground. Political science students are finding it increasingly difficult to have open, nuanced conversations without fear of backlash. Whether it’s self-censorship out of concern for offending others or the frustration of ideological clashes, the ability to engage in intellectual debates without personal stakes has diminished. The polarization that dominates the real world has seeped into academic spaces, making discourse fraught rather than fulfilling.

Despite these challenges, studying political science in 2025 is not all doom and gloom. If anything, this period offers students an opportunity to engage with politics in a deeply personal and meaningful way. The field is more relevant than ever, and those who persevere can contribute to reshaping the discourse, pushing for more informed debate, and advocating for institutional resilience. Political science students are not just passive observers; they have the tools to be active participants in crafting a more stable political future.

To navigate this difficult time, students must prioritize their mental well-being. Taking breaks from the news, engaging in offline discussions, and finding a support system among peers can help mitigate the exhaustion. Universities should also acknowledge the unique stressors political science students face and provide resources tailored to their needs, whether through mental health support, media literacy programs, or spaces for constructive dialogue.

Yes, 2025 is a tough time to be a political science student in America. But it is also a crucial time. Those studying politics now are being forged in one of the most volatile eras in recent history. If they can weather this storm, they will be uniquely equipped to help shape a more resilient and informed society in the years to come.