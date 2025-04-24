Where could the ’Canes land in the NFL Draft?

With the NFL Draft just days away on April 24, several players on the current Miami Hurricanes roster could be selected by an NFL team. Here’s a projection of where UM’s potential draftees could end up.

Cam Ward – Round 1, Pick 1: Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick, and after two underperforming seasons from previous draft pick Will Levis, they have indicated a need for a quarterback. It is clear they are leaning towards Heisman candidate Cam Ward. The Texas native separated himself as one of the top signal-callers in the 2025 class during his senior campaign for the Hurricanes, along with his stunning Pro Day performance, with scouts from all 32 NFL franchises present. Ward was a Heisman finalist for the 2024 season, posting 4,313 passing yards with 39 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions on the season. His performance as a dynamic playmaker led the way for Miami to become the No. 1 offense in the country, and Ward finished the season as a consensus All-American.

Elijah Arroyo – Round 2, Pick 23: Los Angeles Chargers

Ranked as the third-best tight end in the 2025 class by ESPN, Elijah Arroyo is a receiving and blocking threat who could immediately make an impact on various NFL teams. The Los Angeles Chargers should be targeting Arroyo, as his combination of size and speed makes him a great potential safety valve for quarterback Justin Herbert. Arroyo was injured during most of his 2022 and 2023 campaigns, but in 2024, he made 13 starts and posted 35 receptions for 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo – Round 4, Pick 18: Tennessee Titans

Ranked as the 17th best receiver in the 2025 class, Xavier Restrepo is a versatile athlete who’s proved that he can be effective at the next level. Restrepo emerged as the primary weapon for the Hurricanes in 2023 with a program record of 85 receptions and 1,092 yards. He improved in 2024 after accumulating 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, leaving ACC secondaries in disarray. That year, he etched his name in the history books as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards with 200 and 2,844, respectively. Restrepo is a skilled and crafty route runner who can make a significant impact on an NFL team from the slot position. He excels as a receiver who can identify coverages pre-snap and become a hot read for his quarterback, as well as someone who can make tough catches in traffic. Restrepo would be a good fit for the Tennessee Titans, potentially earning a slot position on a team that has outside receiving threats in Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. Restrepo’s rapport with Miami teammate Cam Ward could also help, as he is projected to be the quarterback for the Titans this upcoming season.

Damien Martinez – Round 4, Pick 21: Pittsburgh Steelers

As the 12th-best-ranked running back in the 2025 class, Damien Martinez is a power back who can bring strength to any NFL backfield. Martinez is efficient as a north-south runner and can be counted on during short-yardage situations to pick up a first down when it’s needed. He possesses the ability to run between the tackles and can power his way through defenders. Martinez played for the Oregon State Beavers for two seasons before transferring to the Hurricanes in 2024, where he ran for 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 16 receptions and 198 more yards through the air. Martinez would be a valuable addition to an NFL backfield that already features an elusive runner. His versatility as a power back makes him a great fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After losing power back Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers could benefit from bringing in a tailback like Martinez to pair with their current receiving threat, Jaylen Warren.

Jalen Rivers – Round 4, Pick 35 – Seattle Seahawks

Ranked 10th in his class for offensive guards, Jalen Rivers is a versatile blocking threat who can play several different offensive positions. Rivers possesses a mix of pure power and positional flexibility that draws the attention of NFL scouts. He was a key member of the Hurricanes’ offensive line unit at offensive tackle during his last fully healthy season in 2023, earning second-team All-ACC honors during the season. The Seattle Seahawks should target Rivers, as they have one of the worst-ranked offensive lines in the league. Rivers would be a big addition to open up the pass game for quarterback Sam Darnold and the run game for their tandem of Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III. Rivers’ ability to absorb contact, create movement in the run game, and be an anchor in pass protection makes him a valuable asset for a team in need of an interior lineman.

Tyler Baron, Simeon Barrow Jr., Samuel Brown Jr., and Elijah Alston could also potentially have their names called. Kicker Andres Borregales could also sign with a team after the draft is over as a free agent.

Coming off a season where the program had only one draft pick who wasn’t a seventh-rounder, the ’Canes now have a serious chance at having a player selected in every round of the 2025 NFL Draft.