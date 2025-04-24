Why UM students should care about the DOE shutdown

As students at the University of Miami, we often find ourselves disconnected from the larger political issues shaping higher education. However, one critical issue that could significantly affect our academic lives is the looming shutdown of the Department of Education (DOE). While public schools and universities are often the focus of such discussions, private institutions like UM also stand to face serious consequences. A DOE shutdown wouldn’t just disrupt funding for public schools — it could impact financial aid, research opportunities, and even the diversity initiatives that make UM the vibrant institution it is today.

While it might seem like private universities like UM are insulated from the challenges public universities face when it comes to federal funding, the reality is much different. UM, like many private institutions, receives a substantial amount of federal support. This includes financial aid packages that many of us rely on to afford our tuition, as well as research funding that helps the university maintain its competitive edge in innovation. Without the DOE’s oversight and administration of federal programs, students could find themselves without access to key financial aid programs, such as Pell Grants, federal loans, or work-study opportunities.

For many of us, these federal aid programs are a lifeline. Without them, paying for our education could become even more difficult, especially for students from low-income backgrounds. A shutdown could leave thousands of UM students in a state of uncertainty, unsure if they’ll be able to continue their education or how they will make up the difference in costs. This is not just a theoretical concern — for many, the loss of federal aid would be the difference between staying enrolled at UM and having to drop out or take a semester off.

It’s not just financial aid that would be affected. The DOE also plays a crucial role in accrediting universities and ensuring that they meet federal standards. UM may be a private institution, but we still rely on the DOE for recognition of our degrees, ensuring that our education holds value in the eyes of employers and future academic institutions. Without the DOE’s oversight, the process of accreditation could face delays or confusion, potentially threatening the status and reputation of the degrees we work so hard to earn.

For students involved in research, the impact could be even more direct. UM is known for its research initiatives in fields like marine science, health care, and engineering. These research programs often depend on federal funding from agencies overseen by the DOE. If the department were to shut down, projects could be halted, research faculty could lose funding, and students could see their opportunities for hands-on learning or research assistantships disappear. The loss of these opportunities would not only hurt the university’s standing as a research institution but could also impact our personal academic growth and career prospects.

In addition to financial and academic consequences, a DOE shutdown would also put the diversity and inclusion programs that UM prides itself on at risk. The DOE administers several programs aimed at increasing access to higher education for underrepresented groups, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families. As a diverse university, UM benefits from these initiatives, which help ensure that all students, regardless of their background, have access to the opportunities that higher education provides. A DOE shutdown would disrupt these programs, potentially reducing the number of underrepresented students who can attend UM or thrive once they are here.

It’s easy to think of a government shutdown as an issue that primarily affects other schools, especially public ones. But as students at the University of Miami, we cannot afford to ignore how our lives and futures are connected to the policies that govern higher education across the country. A shutdown of the DOE would send shockwaves throughout the entire educational system, and UM would not be immune.

So, as we continue to enjoy the unique opportunities offered to us at UM, it’s important to recognize the broader systems at play and advocate for the preservation of the Department of Education. Our education, our financial futures, and our institution’s standing all depend on it.