What Republicans need to do to maintain a majority in Congress

Following the 2024 election, Republicans have a “trifecta government,” or a majority in both chambers of Congress and the presidency. However, the majority is slim. Currently the Republicans hold 220 seats in the House of Representatives, just two more than the minimum required. In Senate, they maintain an eight-seat advantage over the Democrats.

With that in mind, there are three steps the GOP should follow to maintain their majority.

Ditch Musk

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has been at President Donald Trump’s side since the end of the Republican National Convention last year. Musk used his wealth and influence to sway voters in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Following his victory in the 2024 election, Musk stood by the president, reportedly even sleeping at Mar-a Lago (the president’s private estate) and even having a say in cabinet picks. Musk was also appointed by Trump to be the head of a new federal “department,” the Department of Government Efficiency, more commonly known as DOGE. Although it’s referred to as a department, it isn’t an official federal department, as Congress would need to establish that through legislation.

In this role, Musk has not only cut back on federal spending and funding, but also eliminated jobs across several departments and sent memos to the heads of the departments to keep employees in line and productive. Additionally, his attendance at several cabinet meetings, rare for someone who is not a cabinet member or cabinet level official, has sparked controversy. This has led Democrats to call him “President Musk” in reference to his undue influence over the administration. The New York Times has alleged that Musk has caused tension in the administration. Particularly last month, when Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had an altercation, leading to Trump defending Rubio and calling Musk out.

While several news outlets have indicated that Musk will soon take a step back from his duties in the administration, an earlier departure will benefit both Republicans in Congress and the GOP success in the 2028 presidential election.

Musk’s undue influence combined with bad PR leaves him with low approval ratings compared to other members of the Trump administration. Democrats could use this as an opportunity to attack Republicans as “weak” or under the control of an elitist billionaire.

Pass Legislation

While it is completely within the President’s authority and right to sign executive orders, it is not a good look. Whenever a president signs an order they are oftentimes not only challenged by the opposite party — they are also challenged in court.

Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration are a good example. When the president evoked the Alien and Sedition acts to deport illegal aliens, Democrats in congress immediately challenged the president. Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin and three other congressional Democrats wrote a letter in which they called the president’s actions “troubling and misguided interpretation of the Constitution.”

The courts have also challenged Trump on these orders, most notably James Boasberg— a US district court judge for DC. Boasberg placed a two-week pause on deportations but the administration would challenge him back and is still in an ongoing conflict with the judge. Boasberg has even warned that he could hold Trump officials in contempt of court for moving ahead on deportation despite his order.

However, these kinds of challenges are usually par for the course when it comes to presidential power.

For example, in 2014, President Barack Obama issued a series of executive orders called “Immigration Accountability Executive Actions” that were meant to reform the immigration system. However, it was viewed as the president basically walking around congress to change the system.

Leading to a 4-4 decision by the supreme court which voided the orders. While Obama was disappointed with the decision made by the court, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the decision— stating that the court “vindicated” Article I of the constitution.

Congress is the body that is responsible for legislation hitting the president’s desk. While there have been some legislative victories for the president, such as the passage of the Laken Riley Act and a bill overturning an old IRS rule on cryptocurrency, a handful of legislation is not good enough for the GOP to sway voters maintain its majority.

Keep Mike Johnson

Being speaker of the House has not been an easy job in recent years. In 2023, Kevin McCarthy — then the House majority leader — had to go through 18 rounds of voting in and some serious negotiating with more “MAGA” Republicans in the House in order to become speaker.

Despite this, he was voted out as Speaker eight months later and ultimately left Congress. An additional two days of voting in September of that year led to Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson receiving the speaker’s gavel. However, more right-wing members have not enjoyed his tenure as speaker.

Johnson has often broken from members of his own party and worked with Democrats during his tenure to get legislation passed. When time came to vote for speaker in January of this year, Johnson’s support was wavering. Many thought he was too soft to be speaker; however, Trump endorsed Johnson the day before the voting took place.

In the first round of voting, Johnson fell three votes shy of becoming speaker, which led to tense negotiation with the outliers to change their vote so Johnson could have the gavel once again.

Johnson is a pragmatic figure in these tense political times and one who can, if needed, extend his hand across the aisle, as he did many times with President Joe Biden and other Democrats to get important legislation passed. Not only does keeping Johnson as speaker ensure a continuity of government but also ensure that public perception of a divided party is calmed.