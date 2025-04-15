With love from a grateful ’Cane

As the University of Miami celebrates its Centennial, I find myself reflecting not only on the extraordinary legacy of this institution, but also on the quiet, indelible ways it has shaped the contours of my own life.

For 100 years, the University of Miami has stood as more than just an academic institution. It has been a catalyst for transformation — of individuals, of communities and of an entire city. Its influence radiates outward, visible in the rise of Miami from a once-quiet coastal outpost to a dynamic, global metropolis — one defined by culture, commerce and connectivity. In many ways, the U has been the soul of this evolution: an anchor of intellectual rigor, a beacon for talent across the hemisphere and a bridge between Miami and the world.

But for me, the U has always meant something more personal — more intimate. It is woven into the very fabric of my life’s story. I was raised in an immigrant household, modest in means, but abundant in love, resilience and ambition. Growing up, I passed by the University of Miami with a quiet reverence. It stood like a citadel of dreams, nestled among the lush canopies of Coral Gables. I never knew if someone like me would ever have a place within its gates.

And yet, one spring day, everything changed. A thick envelope arrived in the mail — an acceptance letter that would alter the course of my life. That letter didn’t simply mark my entry into higher education; it was a recognition of potential. It told a young Cuban American kid that he belonged. That he was seen. That he could claim space in the rooms where futures are imagined, where leadership is cultivated and where purpose begins to take shape.

The years I spent at the University of Miami were transformative. Within its classrooms and among its community, I found my voice. I sharpened my mind. I began to understand that education was not just about knowledge, but about agency and the ability to shape one’s own future, to serve others and to create meaningful change. That sense of purpose, born at the U, gave me the confidence to pursue even more ambitious goals: to earn a master’s degree from Harvard University, to work at the intersection of public service and global affairs and to live a life animated by service, impact, and meaning.

The University of Miami threads through every chapter of my personal and professional story. It instilled in me the values that have guided my career, and the self-belief that has sustained me in moments of challenge. It taught me to lead with curiosity, conviction and compassion. In many ways, it gave me the foundation to dream beyond my circumstances and the courage to pursue those dreams unapologetically.

As the University now steps into its second century, it does so as a proud hemispheric institution — one that continues to propel Miami forward with open arms and an expansive heart. Its reach is global, its vision is bold and its commitment to inclusivity and excellence remains steadfast.

To the University of Miami, thank you. Thank you for seeing me, for shaping me and for reminding me that who we are and who we may yet become are closer than we think—so long as someone believes.

Here’s to 100 years of transformation — and to the many lives you’ve changed, including mine.

David Saul Acosta is the Executive Assistant and Special Projects Coordinator for Michael Simkins, Co-Founder and Partner of E11EVEN Miami and CEO & President of Lion Development Group. A proud graduate of the University of Miami, David earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science before completing his Master’s degree at Harvard University, where he focused on international relations and American foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific. David’s work is grounded in a deep commitment to public service and a vision for building a more inclusive Miami — one where opportunity and progress are within reach for all.