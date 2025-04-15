The political conversation we’ve been avoiding

As UM celebrates its 100th anniversary, it stands at a crossroads — a moment to honor the past while shaping the next century. Meanwhile, as President Trump’s second-term 100-day milestone unfolds, another pivotal moment takes shape. The years ahead call for UM to embrace a new role: fostering meaningful, bipartisan political dialogue on campus. It’s time for us to finally have the talk — the political conversation we’ve been dodging for too long.

Recent events highlight the growing political polarization on college campuses, with universities themselves often deepening the divide rather than bridging it. Last fall, The Rat closed early on Election Day, and student organizations such as Republi-Canes, UDems, and POL 401’s Election class followed, canceling their own watch parties.

Between the massive polarization lingering from the previous election and the crickets on campus, the administration must collaborate with students to find ways to support positive bipartisan conversation at UM. Without this conversation, we as a student body fail to confront the disease of our time, which is uncomfortable situations without the important discussions they deserve. A powerful starting point lies in the classroom, where open forums foster open discussion.

Universities embody a space where open discussion is at the heart of learning by fostering an environment that values diverse perspectives, encourages critical thinking and promotes respectful dialogue. But too often, teachers shy away from these discussions. Even in my political science classes, professors tiptoe around sensitive topics. As leaders, mentors and role models, this sends a message to students that it’s not appropriate to discuss politics, creating a harmful social norm where we shy away from uncomfortable but necessary discussions.

It’s actually more difficult when politics are not talked about. According to the Pew Research Center, 85% of people say that political discourse has become more negative, as well as less respectful, less fact-based, and less focused on real-world issues.

This is harmful because discourse is where solutions are created and implemented. More teachers are trying to combat this lack of discourse through the implementation of graded discussions in courses like Professor Matthew Nelson’s POL 201 Introduction to American Politics class. These “Harkness Discussions” challenge students to engage critically with both the course material and current political events through incentives.

However, bipartisan dialogue shouldn’t be confined to the classroom. Groups like the Republi-Canes and UDems can work together to host events where professors, experts and students engage in thoughtful discussion about contemporary political issues. By making these conversations more visible and accessible, UM can encourage a more engaged and informed student body.

The Hanley Democracy Center (HDC), established in 2021, is already making strides in promoting bipartisan engagement and fostering democratic participation on campuses and youth in general. The center organizes events such as book talks and invites political advocates from across the spectrum to engage with students. Recent guests include Senator Ron Wyden and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

One of the most exciting initiatives from the HDC is the Civic Synergy Program, which encourages students to engage in bipartisan discussions and formulate solutions to local issues. This semester’s topic, housing affordability, challenges students to collaborate across political lines to address one of Miami-Dade’s most pressing concerns. Students have the opportunity to make a real-world impact by presenting their final proposals to local congressional members and leaders, honing their skills in critical thinking and problem-solving.

These discussions offer a platform for students to air their views and create an environment where it is not only acceptable to share differing opinions but encouraged. By making these discussions a formal part of the academic experience, students are pushed to articulate and defend their ideas, thus fostering a space for respectful debate.

As the University of Miami enters its next 100 years, we have an incredible opportunity to lead the charge in promoting civil discourse. By creating spaces for bipartisan discussions, both inside and outside the classroom, we can help to build a more united and productive society. The time for the political conversation we’ve been avoiding has come — let’s rise to the occasion.