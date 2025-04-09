J Balvin goes back to Rayo: A thunderous comeback tour

After a touring hiatus, J Balvin stepped back onto the stage with his “Back To Rayo Tour,” making his stop in Miami on March 22 at the Kaseya Center.

The show kicks off with a dramatic entrance worthy of a blockbuster film. The iconic Honda Civic from the “RAYO” album emerges on stage, reminiscent of a “Star Wars” or “Back to the Future” reveal, synced perfectly with the electrifying track “SWAT.” As Balvin exits the Honda Civic in his red monochrome outfit, the crowd erupts into an immediate frenzy.

The opening moments are a medley of hits – “DOBLEXXO,” “Amarillo,” “Morado” and “Azul” blended together with electric transitions that set the tone for an extraordinary performance. Balvin’s showmanship reaches its first peak as he jumps on the reversing Honda Civic, singing “Loco Contigo” and “Con Altura.” The moment culminates with Balvin and his dancers striking Rosalía’s signature pose, a playful nod to the musical collaboration.

The stage transforms into a brilliant white landscape, enhanced by mesmerizing digital screen overlays. A cyberpunk-style montage shows the Honda Civic traveling through a dystopian world, setting a futuristic backdrop for the performance.

Costume changes punctuate the show’s dynamic flow. When Balvin returns to perform “6AM” and “Ginza,” he’s in a new all-black wardrobe. He takes a moment to celebrate Latin roots, acknowledging countries like Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia – drawing special cheers from the predominantly Colombian audience.

Guest appearances add unexpected excitement. While Ryan Castro’s segment momentarily dulls the energy, Justin Quiles quickly reignites the crowd with “Cuaderno.” A particularly emotional moment comes with “La Cancion,” bringing many, including myself, to tears, due to the song’s nostalgic core.

The finale is a visual spectacle. Robots on screen get paint dumped on them, which perfectly mirrors the dancers’ entrance – dressed as painted robots performing “RITMO” and “In da Getto.” It’s a metaphor for Balvin’s artistic reinvention, transforming and emerging renewed.

More than a concert, this is a statement. J Balvin isn’t just returning – he’s reimagining what a modern musical experience can be.