Rock band Skyrise delivers a musical journey with Macbeth’s darkness

Skyrise is set to wow the audience with their upcoming performance “Hounds of Death” at Clarke Recital Hall on April 16 at 7:30p.m, promising an innovative musical experience that blends the intensity of Shakespeare’s darkest tragedy with the raw power of hard rock, metal and metalcore.

This is no ordinary concert. Emerging from a for-credit University of Miami music ensemble class under the direction of Dr. Brian Russell, Skyrise has crafted a high-concept show that challenges musical boundaries. The band transforms the brutal world of Macbeth into an original concept, delivering a performance that stands as a testament to their creative prowess.

The ensemble features a lineup of talented musicians: Alexys Dowling leads with powerful vocals, while Mallory Gravitt brings intense guitar work. Jennifer Phan adds depth with her keyboard skills, Maddy Grant anchors the sound on bass and Ben Lepak drives the rhythm on drums.

What makes Skyrise unique is their approach to storytelling. While inspired by Macbeth, the performance transcends traditional narrative. Each song stands independently, creating a musical experience that doesn’t rely on direct references to characters or plot points, like a concept album brought to life on stage.

Originally formed through an ensemble class, the group has since transformed into a band with ambitions beyond the classroom. Their upcoming performance, “Hounds of Death,” takes its name from Macbeth’s description as a “hellhound,” promising a dark, intense musical journey.

The concert promises to be nothing short of an unforgettable experience. Fans can expect a setlist of original music you can find on their Spotify that pushes the boundaries of genre and storytelling, delivering an atmosphere of pure musical innovation.

Mark your calendars for April 16 at 7:30p.m. at Clarke Recital Hall. The performance is free for students and faculty and will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

For those craving a glimpse into Skyrise’s musical world, click here for tickets and more information.

Come see what promises to be a musical experience as Skyrise takes the stage, ready to amaze us with their musical storytelling.