‘Invincible’ Season 3: heart, action and masterful storytelling

Amazon Prime’s “Invincible” returns with an epic third season, raising the bar with thrilling action, complex character arcs and emotion.

The season picks up with Mark Grayson (Invincible) still reeling from guilt after killing Angstrom Levy and his training by Cecil as he prepares for the inevitable return of the Viltrumites. However, his growing distrust of Cecil begins to shape a new path for him. Meanwhile, his mother, Debbie, is left trying to hold her fractured family together while raising Oliver, Mark’s half-Viltrumite, half-Thraxan brother.

One of the season’s stand out elements is its development of Mark’s relationship, particularly with Atom Eve and Cecil. Mark and Eve begin dating this season and it proves to bring out the best in each of them as they fight alongside each other during the fights with Conquest and the other Invincibles.

Their dynamic, having been set up since season one, is finally realized in a heartfelt and genuine way, adding some much needed emotional depth to the chaos. Likewise, the mentor-mentee relationship of Oliver and Mark is also an important one.

Mark’s relationship with Cecil and the Global Defense Agency is also a key element of the season. While at first Mark and Cecil work together, revelations lead Mark to begin to lose trust in Cecil. The tension rises to its peak when Mark finds out that Cecil implanted a device in his head to control him, forcing Mark to cut ties with both Cecil and the GDA.

We see Mark struggle to keep up with Oliver, who despite being one has aged up to a 12-year-old thanks to his Thraxan DNA. Mark not only teaches him how to use his powers and be a hero, but must also teach Oliver the truth about their father and reel him in as Oliver continues to idolize Omni-Man.

The action is also incredible in this season. Combined with the animation effects, each fight is exhilarating and the weight of each punch can be felt throughout. One notable example is the episode “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up,” when Conquest (the most powerful Viltrumite we’ve seen yet) arrives to prepare Earth for the empire.

Throughout multiple fights with Mark, Oliver and Eve, the action shows not only just how powerful each character is, but also the destruction that they can cause.

Invincible season 3 is a masterclass in superhero storytelling, balancing its high stakes action and story with emotion while also setting up the future of the show.

Rating: 10/10