A century of growth: UM’s newest majors for the future

As we celebrate our centennial anniversary, we reflect on a century of changing majors and student education — not just within our University, but in society as a whole. With technological advancements, emerging career fields and evolving global challenges, the University of Miami has remained committed to preparing students for leadership in this new era.

To meet the demands of the modern job market, UM has introduced innovative new majors, including the innovation, technology and design (ITD), software engineering, global Business and sustainability business programs.

These programs equip students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in rapidly expanding industries, ensuring they stay at the forefront of the future.

Innovation, technology and design

A group of faculty members known as the Academic Innovation Fellows created the ITD program – a multidisciplinary degree that is rooted in the School of Engineering and collaborating with other schools and colleges across the University, in 2022. The program hones students’ skills in design, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

The program’s first graduating class will be walking across the stage, marking UM’s commitment to transdisciplinary education, this May. ITD students are not just learning entrepreneurship, they are redefining it by building sustainable, high-impact ventures that transcend traditional business norms.

The rise of software engineering and cybersecurity

With the rapid expansion of AI and the increasing demand for cybersecurity, careers in technology have never been more critical. In response, UM has introduced software engineering as a new major within the School of Engineering.

Claudia Fonseca, a first-year Software Engineering student, chose the program for its balance between software and hardware.

“Software gave me a good balance of 80 percent software and 20 percent hardware, which makes me more well rounded for when I go to the workforce,” Fonseca said..

As software systems continue to get increasingly complex, the field continues to evolve, with students like Claudia looking to specialize.

“Because of its cyber security focus, during my junior and senior year I would like to get into the Cyber security aspect of software security,” Fonseca added.

However, despite the massive surge in software engineering, it remains a relatively new field with a major that is not yet accredited.

Johnathan Mendoza, a junior electrical engineering major, believes that software engineering students may lack foundational knowledge of computer systems.

“When you go for a software engineering job you are training the computer to execute certain actions and generally nothing is high level,” Mendoza said.

Despite this, Claudia remains optimistic.

“I want to see it get accredited for and, hopefully, see more women in the field,” Fonseca said. “With the rise of new career paths come new challenges, and UM students are ready to face them head-on.”

Global business and sustainability

The introduction of the global business and sustainability business co-majors in the last decade has equipped students with the skills and insight needed to navigate an increasingly interconnected and sustainable world.

By pairing these majors with disciplines like finance and accounting students develop expertise that prepares them for future business ventures.

John Silvestro, a second year student, initially pursued a sustainability business major before deciding to switch.

“I have seen a bunch of new industries, new positions and companies pop up in Miami that focus on environmental sustainability and stakeholder integration,” Silvestro said.

He enjoyed his major and the courses he was taking, but he came to a realization. “Even though I liked the information or material, I realized the industry is a little small at the moment.”

While he reimagines passionate about sustainability business, John sees himself returning to earn a degree in it once both the industry – and his own career – are more established.

The future of education at UM

The University of Miami keeps developing a curriculum that evolves with society. By fostering the skills of curious students eager to make an impact, UM prepares them to navigate a new era.