Review: Holding space for Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe’

In this era following the release of “Wicked,” Ariana Grande has rarely been seen apart from her green to her pink co-star Cynthia Erivio as they continuously embark on their joint press run.

Somehow, amid interviews, red carpet appearances and even a performance at the Oscars, Grande still managed to make time to step into the studio and create “Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead,” released March 28, just over a year after the standard version. The complete record now features 19 songs, including six new additions.

Grande’s short film, “Brighter Days Ahead,” was released just a few hours after the deluxe album and is inspired by the 2004-released movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The project is a creative follow-up to the movie, a glimpse into what characters in the movie would experience as a lifelong consequence of their wiped memories.

While the movie follows a memory-wiping company titled Lacuna, Inc., the “Thank U, Next” singer’s version gives us Brighter Days, Inc. Both, however, serve to “[relieve] people from painful memories.” The story is her life, told through the same character, Peaches, whom she played in the music video of “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” released last year.

This time, the story is set decades into the future, Peaches’ hands wrinkled and a hearing aid resting on her ear in frame in the first few moments. The visual concept resembled The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” theme.

If you’re anything like me, you’re grateful for the extended version of “Intro (End of the World)” that the deluxe version of “Eternal Sunshine” granted us. On the original album, the one-minute-length track served its purpose of bringing us into the album’s world.

While I was excited for this full version, the delivery fell short. The transition from where it originally ended into the new verse feels choppy and forced. If the execution of the production was better, I would enjoy this track more, but unfortunately, the original version is the one I’m going to keep streaming.

The deluxe’s second track and the album’s fourth promotional single, “Twilight Zone,” feels like an 80s anthem. It’s waiting to be the next hit, though some of the harmonies do sound a bit choppy again, a repeating pattern in this album. There’s an evident muse in this one, lyrics like “Why do I still protect you? / Pretend these songs aren’t about you / Hope this might be the last one / ’Cause I’m not foolin’ anyone” pointing towards ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

“It’s warm in your arms.” The hook is simple. The melody is catchy. “Warm” just exudes pop-hit energy, supported by a fast-paced beat (I can already hear it faintly playing in the background on repeat in department stores at the mall, but I wouldn’t mind it.)

A… trumpet? While the intro did throw me for a loop, “Dandelion” is Grande’s typical R&B song. It’s not anything new for her, and quite frankly, feels like a recycled product of her past work. The metaphor in the lyrics isn’t anything deep, either. It’s just kind of there and surface-level.

Fifth track on the deluxe, “Past Life,” is a personal favorite. It feels clean. It feels like one of the few songs on “Brighter Days Ahead” that truly takes advantage of its potential. It draws similarities to her work on third-album “Dangerous Woman,” while still feeling like something new.

The closing song, “Hampstead,” refers to the district in London where she spent much of her time filming “Wicked.” With a haunting-esque effect caused by the fusion of crashing, harmonized vocals and a low-octave piano, the song is reminiscent of Camila Cabello’s “Godspeed.” Grande’s voice here has a certain lightness and freeness to it that returns listeners to her past style. It ends with an applause, representing the end of the album, and with that, her time in the spotlight – for now.

The standard version of “Eternal Sunshine” reigns supreme following the release of the “Brighter Days Ahead” tracks, which is slightly disappointing considering I did want more of it. It wasn’t an album that had a distinct beginning and end that couldn’t weave new songs into the pre-existing story. It had room for more. The “more” just simply wasn’t as good, though I do have to give credit to my top three on this edition, “Warm,” “Past Life” and “Hampstead.”

The idea for this album is there. If there were a few more exciting elements and the production was smoother, it could be something. This final product, however, feels a bit boring and generic. As a vocalist, Grande is an undeniable talent. However, most of this project doesn’t showcase that, rather it puts a spotlight on areas where she has room for improvement: lyricism and production.

Rating: 3.5/5