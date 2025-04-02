Surf, sand and sound at Tortuga Music Festival

Held on the white sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, the Tortuga Music Festival is ready for you. With three stages and some of the biggest names in country, rock, and roots music, the festival held from April 4 – 6 brings together like-minded fans of all ages for an unforgettable beach weekend experience. Artists such as Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Corey Kent, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and more will perform.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes range from $355 to $2,474, while one-day general admission passes cost $199 and one-day VIP passes are $799. Hotel packages are also available. GA provides access to a selected day of music, unlimited entry to Conservation Village, food, drink and craft vendors, free water refill stations and shaded areas.

VIP pass holders receive all GA amenities plus access to VIP Grove at Main Stage and VIP Oasis at Sunset Stage. Additional perks include premium complimentary beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages, private air-conditioned restrooms, pool and Coconut Lounge access, VIP entrance and exit, dedicated concierge service, misting chill zones, phone charging stations and exclusive VIP-only food vendors.

Beyond the music, the festival partners with the Rock The Ocean Foundation to raise awareness for marine conservation. Rock The Ocean, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2013, is the festival’s host and founder.

Over the last 11 years, nearly $5 million has been given back to the festival’s Conservation Village partners through ticket sales and donations, supporting scientific research, education and ocean conservation initiatives. These funds have aided Rock The Ocean’s efforts, as well as over 100 nonprofit partners and five universities, sponsoring groundbreaking research in the United States, the Bahamas, South Africa and Asia.

Grab your boots, cowboy hat and be ready to sing! The festival will take place at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. For more information, check out this link.