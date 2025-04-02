Alexis Garcia flexes his brass knuckles with ‘A Working Man’

Alexis Garcia has seen everything in the entertainment business. It’s easy to lose track of original ideas when you’ve been in the industry for over 20 years.

With his new film label, CAT5, backed by Fifth Season, the studio behind Apple TV’s “Severance,” and production company, Brass Knuckles Films, founded with “Sin City” director Robert Rodriguez, Garcia aims to bring new heart-pumping action to the forefront.

He’s already crushing the competition. “A Working Man,” CAT5’s first project starring Jason Statham, is blowing Disney’s “Snow White” and A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” out of the water with its $15 million opening week.

With the label’s next project, “True Threat,” led by Emmy-nominee and “Creed III” star Jonathan Majors, there’s no telling what’s next.

“CAT5 is an opportunity to apply the variety of roles and experiences I’ve amassed throughout my career across these companies to build a focused and consumer-facing slate,” Garcia said in an interview with Deadline Hollywood.

Garcia’s experience is limitless. As the former film head for Fifth Season, he financed more than 40 movies while producing over four years. He helped bring South by Southwest Film Festival award winners like “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “The Long Game,” to audiences worldwide.

Pulling on his previous time as the executive vice president for Endeavor Content selling films like Ryan Gosling’s “The Nice Guys” and “Drive,” Garcia to make action films of the future with CAT5.

He’ll be making a splash with CAT5’s next project directed by Gerard McMurray, “True Threat.” It follows Jonathan Majors’ Vernon Threat seeking vengeance for his murdered son. The movie is Majors’ second film following his domestic abuse conviction in 2023.

Keep an eye on CAT5 to not miss their next spectacle. Catch “A Working Man,” a thrilling, fight-filled action flick, in theaters now. See Garcia’s next picture A24’s “Friendship” starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd in theaters this May.