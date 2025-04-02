Hurricanes coaches discuss new-look defensive back, wide receiver rooms

As Miami football spring practices push into the month of April, a buzz is abound inside of the Greentree Practice Facility. Even on an April Fool’s Day practice, it was all business as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

With an emphasis this offseason on improvements to the secondary, safeties coach Will Harris emphasized the impact of some of his new additions. Speaking about Jacksonville State transfer Zechariah Poyser, Harris emphasized that he is “a very smart young man.”

“Coming in and understanding the defense, we’re moving him around between free safety and strong safety,” Harris said. ”The biggest thing for him is just understanding both safety positions, but he’s doing a great job.”

He also commended the efforts of redshirt junior Markeith Williams, who had 28 tackles over the past two seasons.

“Awesome as well … Being here for a while now, the biggest thing is just learning a new defense … but I think Markeith has a bright future,” Harris said.

Harris made reference to his recent arrival to the Hurricanes’ program, arriving this offseason from Florida.

Harris also emphasized the importance of physicality and tackling in spring ball as the Hurricanes’ secondary looks to improve on a poor 2024 season for the defense.

“We gotta be physical,” Harris said. “It doesn’t matter … from top to bottom.”

Beyond the safety room, there are also many unknowns regarding the wide receiver position, which is fresh with new faces.

Last season’s Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Sam Brown Jr. and Isaiah Horton have all either transferred or moved on to pursue a professional career. The pass-catchers for new quarterback Carson Beck include returning sophomore Joshisa Trader and LSU transfer CJ Daniels. Wide receivers coach Kevin Beard highlighted that the group is “taking steps” in spring practices.

“We came out hot like jalapeños … everybody was excited, but it’s day ten. It’s hot out there, we have a lot more installed … it’s a lot more details,” Beard said. “Things fall apart, and we got a lot of work to do.”

Beard stressed that Daniels has “done a really good job with leadership.”

“He’s the oldest guy in the room, and you need that big brother. [The receivers] lean on him … From day one he said, ‘Hey coach, can you make a group thread with just the players and not the coaches?’ They’re on it all the time; they’ll text, ‘Hey, we’re going to watch film at 5’ … We gotta take this thing to the next level.’”

With a few more practices scheduled before the spring game on April 12, Miami will look to finish up its installations and keep up the intensity as it moves toward the summer months.