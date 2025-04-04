Bounceback with a bang, Miami tennis sweeps Louisville 4-0

The Miami Hurricanes men’s tennis team returned to South Florida with a point to prove after losing their last two matches. That fire proved critical as the ’Canes swept the Louisville Cardinals 4-0 Thursday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.
From the start Miami (12-8, 5-6 ACC) looked the dominant team compared to Louisville (9-16, 1-10 ACC), which began by the Hurricanes taking the opening doubles point.
The ’Cane pairing of Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni won 6-3 against the Cardinal pairing of No.77 Natan Rodrigues and Hamza El Amine to start the day. And despite the Miami pair of Jules Garot and Medhi Sadaoui falling 6-3 to Will Mayew and Miguel Avendano, the Hurricanes secured the doubles point via a Martin Katz and Antonio Prat 7-5 win over Kosuke Nakanishi and Andre Steinbach.
With the lead heading into singles play, Miami kept their foot on the gas till the very end. Sanchez was again victorious with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Steinbach, and No.24 Katz made quick work of Louisville’s Rodrigues 6-1, 6-2 to put the ’Canes in clinching range. Dal Boni was the one to secure the win for Miami as he was victorious 6-2, 6-3 over Nakanishi.
The Hurricanes will host their final home match of the season this Saturday against Notre Dame at the ’Schiff.
Singles Competition
1. #24 Martin Katz (UM) def. Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 6-1, 6-2
2. Antonio Prat (UM) vs. #80 Will Mayew (LOU) 4-6, 2-4, unfinished
3. Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-2, 6-2
4. Mehdi Sadaoui (UM) vs. Miguel Avendano (LOU) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished
5. Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) def. Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) 6-2, 6-3
6. Jules Garot (UM) vs. Hamza El Amine (LOU) 6-4, 1-4, unfinished
Doubles competition
1. #72 Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (UM) def. Kosuke Nakanishi/Andre Steinbach (LOU) 7-5
2. Leonardo Dal Boni/Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. #77 Natan Rodrigues/Hamza El Amine (LOU) 6-3
3. Will Mayew/Miguel Avendano (LOU) def. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (UM) 6-3