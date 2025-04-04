Bounceback with a bang, Miami tennis sweeps Louisville 4-0

The Miami Hurricanes men’s tennis team returned to South Florida with a point to prove after losing their last two matches. That fire proved critical as the ’Canes swept the Louisville Cardinals 4-0 Thursday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

From the start Miami (12-8, 5-6 ACC) looked the dominant team compared to Louisville (9-16, 1-10 ACC), which began by the Hurricanes taking the opening doubles point.

The ’Cane pairing of Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni won 6-3 against the Cardinal pairing of No.77 Natan Rodrigues and Hamza El Amine to start the day. And despite the Miami pair of Jules Garot and Medhi Sadaoui falling 6-3 to Will Mayew and Miguel Avendano, the Hurricanes secured the doubles point via a Martin Katz and Antonio Prat 7-5 win over Kosuke Nakanishi and Andre Steinbach.

With the lead heading into singles play, Miami kept their foot on the gas till the very end. Sanchez was again victorious with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Steinbach, and No.24 Katz made quick work of Louisville’s Rodrigues 6-1, 6-2 to put the ’Canes in clinching range. Dal Boni was the one to secure the win for Miami as he was victorious 6-2, 6-3 over Nakanishi.

The Hurricanes will host their final home match of the season this Saturday against Notre Dame at the ’Schiff.

Singles Competition

1. #24 Martin Katz (UM) def. Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 6-1, 6-2

2. Antonio Prat (UM) vs. #80 Will Mayew (LOU) 4-6, 2-4, unfinished

3. Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Mehdi Sadaoui (UM) vs. Miguel Avendano (LOU) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

5. Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) def. Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Jules Garot (UM) vs. Hamza El Amine (LOU) 6-4, 1-4, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #72 Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (UM) def. Kosuke Nakanishi/Andre Steinbach (LOU) 7-5

2. Leonardo Dal Boni/Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. #77 Natan Rodrigues/Hamza El Amine (LOU) 6-3

3. Will Mayew/Miguel Avendano (LOU) def. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (UM) 6-3