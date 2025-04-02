A viral ‘The Office’ themed wedding is not a joke, Jim

Zach and Nicole Burgh wanted a wedding like no other. They chose the perfect cake, tux and gown, but something was missing.

“We wanted [the wedding] to feel like us,” Nicole said. “We wanted to capture who we are and our circle of people.”

They brainstormed ways to make a wedding so entertaining, they could turn it into a bedtime story for their future kids. Then, it finally hit them.

“Zach brought it up first,” Nicole said. “He was like, ‘Well, what if we do it in ‘The Office’ style?’”

Zach and Nicole’s head then burst with all the possibilities. What if we interview the guests? What if we get a camera man to follow everyone around? What if we start it like an episode of the acclaimed comedy series?

Zach knew the only people he could call to make their dream a reality. Enter, Pxlworthy, a Miami-based production agency.

“We’re about a week away [from the wedding] and Zach goes, ‘What if we did this wedding like an episode of ‘The Office?’” Javier Estrada, a Pxlworthy co-founder, said. “ I was like, ‘Man, I love it.’”

Javier and his brother Julio Estrada, also a Pxlworthy co-founder, immediately got to work. They picked their cameras and prepared to break filming rules, like recording in a more shaky, handheld style instead of using a camera stabilizer, to document a wedding that’s setting a new standard.

On the wedding day, Javier and Julio thought they were going to have to give guests some quips for the camera. But, they were ready to improvise.

“I’ve known Zach for a very long time,” Angel Rojas, a guest, said. “I’m so sad to see him go.”

Rojas’ partner, Idora Sopin-Vilme, was at the ready. “So sad to see him go?,” Sopin-Vilme replied. “He’s getting married.”

Then, the punchline. “Oh, I thought this was a funeral.”

Even guests who had no idea about the theme, like Zach’s mother, were camera ready. Javier and Julio had to hold their breath to stop laughing during some takes. As Zach and Nicole danced away, the Estradas stuck to the wall like flies to capture every moment.

“I just loved watching it over and over again, and realizing something new each time,” Nicole said. “It just warmed my heart and brought a tear to my eye. It was really sweet, and it was just perfect.”

The world agreed. Just a day or two after Javier uploaded the wedding video to their TikTok, it reached over a million views. The wedding touched hearts worldwide, even to the point where the official Sprite TikTok account commented on it. Now, it has over six millions views and a million likes.

They tested their luck on Instagram. Sure enough, the wedding went viral again, reaching over 100,000 likes.

“My mom was out getting her nails done one day and somebody recognized her on the street and was like, ‘Oh, you’re that lady from TikTok,’” Zach said. “She has like 30 seconds of screen time and somebody recognized her.”

Though Javier has worked with Drake, Sexyy Red and Oscar-winners, recording Zach and Nicole’s wedding is one of his favorite projects he’s ever done.

“This is probably the most successful project I’ve ever done,” Javier said. “This just felt so good, seeing the logo, a Pxlworthy company that my brother and I made blow up.”

Julio knows Pxlworthy will strike gold again soon. As Zach and Nicole continue looking back at one of the happiest days of their lives, Javier and Julio work with the Florida Panthers toward their next viral moment.

“I could see ourselves doing big things,” Julio said. “Big films, Super Bowl commercials, I’m putting it out there, and it will happen.”

Click here to see Pxlworthy and the Burgh’s one-of-a-kind wedding.