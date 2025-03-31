Miami Track and Field stands strong at Hurricane Invitational

Following an eleven-gold meet last weekend, Miami had another strong week back at Cobb Stadium, taking a handful of victories at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational.

Friday opened up with some strong performances from the throwers, with senior Erikka Hill claiming first place in the hammer throw. Hill would follow that up with another gold on Saturday in the shotput. Similarly, sophomore Calea Jackson put together a couple of good performances over the weekend. Not far behind Hill, Jackson was third in the hammer throw and later that day claimed a second-place nod in the discus. On the men’s side of things, junior Desmond Coleman moved himself into Miami’s top five in the discus. On his fourth throw, he hit the 59.07m mark, good for third all-time in Hurricanes history and good enough for a first-place finish in the event.

Rounding out Friday’s impressive performances, sophomore Emma Hencock took first place in the 5000m, 15 seconds faster than the rest of the competition.

Moving on to Saturday, Miami took home some more victories. Over in the field, Miami had some solid performances as well on Saturday. The best of them all was Helga Sigurjonsdottir in the high jump with a mark of 1.79m. Not only did she come in first, she is now fourth all-time in Miami’s record books for the high jump.

Moving to the track, the Women’s 4x100m grabbed first place. Grad student Alyssa Robinson, part of that relay, later went on to grab a gold in the 100m with a time of 11.82. Her relay teammate freshman Iyonna Codd was just one-hundredth of a second behind her, grabbing second place with a time of 11.83. Though the men didn’t run against another team, they continued to improve on their 2nd all-time pace in the relay. Subbing out Ace Malone for freshman Caine Stanley, the group brought their time down to 39.73 seconds. Carter Cukerstine and Ashton Torns later went on to grab third and fourth in the 100m.

Rounding out Miami’s victories for the weekend, junior Sanaa Hebron took first in the 400m hurdles, and the men’s squad took first in the 4×400 relay to end the day.

This week ends Miami’s home stretch of the season as they head to Gainesville next week for the Pepsi Florida Relays April 4-5.