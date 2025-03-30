‘Canes Baseball gives up four runs in the fourth, drop second game of series against North Carolina 

Coming off three straight losses, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team (14-14, 1-7 ACC) looked to end this losing streak heading into the second game of a three-game series against the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 6-5 ACC). Miami looked to recover offensively after posting zero points in the first game. Unfortunately, the Hurricanes could not do so, falling 4-2 at Boshamer Stadium and extending their losing streak to four games.

The difference in the game came in the fourth inning, where North Carolina scored all four of their runs with two outs, thanks to a costly fielding error by senior infielder Dorian Gonzalez.

Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (4-2) earned the win after starting the game by striking out six and allowing two earned runs on three hits over 5.1 innings. Ryan Lynch then came in on relief and threw 3.2 scoreless innings, ensuring his first save of the season.

On the mound for the ‘Canes was redshirt junior Brian Walters (2-2), who took the loss after allowing four unearned runs on nine hits in just 3.2 innings of work.

Despite a worthy effort from the Miami bullpen, where freshmen Michael Fernandez and Tate DeRias combined to keep the Tar Heels hitless over the final 4.1 innings, the damage done in the fourth inning was too much for the Hurricanes.

Offensively for the ‘Canes, senior Derrick Williams launched a solo home run in the sixth inning, while freshman Michael Torres reached base three times and scored a run, and freshman Fabio Peralta contributed an RBI.

Overall, Miami was limited to just four total hits on the day and was unable to generate much offense against the North Carolina pitching staff.

The series finale against North Carolina is set to begin Sunday at noon, with the game being broadcast on ACCNX.